Police launch new appeal over Co Down stabbing death

Police officers attend the scene in Downpatrick, Co Down, where a man his 20s was stabbed to death on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 13:18
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in Co Down have made a renewed appeal for information.

The man died after a stabbing attack in Downpatrick at about 11am on Monday.

Police have asked people not to share footage of the incident on social media.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The 28-year-old male victim was stabbed in the Church Street area of the town at around 11am on Monday.

Forensic officers attending the scene in Downpatrick, Co Down, where a man died (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Sadly, despite help from the public and medical assistance from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at this time.

“We are also aware that some video footage taken of the incident is being shared on social media. I am asking people not to share or view that footage.

“If anyone has information that could assist our investigation, please get in touch. If you have dashcam or mobile phone footage of any part of this brutal incident, and have not yet contacted us, please do so by calling 101 quoting reference number 497 of 03/01/22.”

It was the second knife incident in a matter of days in Downpatrick, after a woman in her 20s was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of Saturday.

SDLP MLA for South Down, Colin McGrath, said: “It is appalling to hear of this in our town and the local community will be understandably shocked.

“There is absolutely no place for knife crime in our community and those responsible should feel the full weight of the law.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family at this time and I would encourage anyone with any further information about this stabbing to come forward to the police as soon as possible.”

Northern Ireland
