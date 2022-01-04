Temperatures to drop to -3C this week

Temperatures are set to fall to below freezing this week with Met Éireann saying it expects heavy showers before the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday night are likely to see the coldest weather, while today it will be mainly dry “with spells of crisp winter sunshine”.

There will be showers of rain or hail in the north and west while temperatures will drop tonight.

It will be “cold and clear with a widespread frost developing” with temperatures falling between 0C and -3C.

There will be frost and icy patches on Wednesday morning but they will clear to leave another “cold and dry day with plenty of sunshine”.

Wednesday night will become windier with rain spreading from the west overnight to all areas.

Temperatures will range from -3C to 2C degrees, but Met Éireann said it will become milder overnight with the rain.

Thursday is set to see a "wet and windy" start in the morning with bright or sunny spells at times between showers. However, later in the day “showers will become increasingly heavy with a risk of thunderstorms”.

Thursday night will see heavy or thundery showers continue to feed in from the west with temperatures falling to lows of 0C.

Meanwhile, Friday will see another breezy and showery day, with rain possibly falling as sleet in the morning.

Friday night is expected to be windy, with a spell of rain moving in across the country from the Atlantic including heavy falls in places.

A weather advisory for the whole country is in place until 9am today with ice expected to form in some areas this morning which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions.