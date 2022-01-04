Temperatures to drop to -3C this week

Temperatures to drop to -3C this week

Tuesday and Wednesday night are likely to see the coldest weather.

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 07:24
Steve Neville

Temperatures are set to fall to below freezing this week with Met Éireann saying it expects heavy showers before the weekend.

Tuesday and Wednesday night are likely to see the coldest weather, while today it will be mainly dry “with spells of crisp winter sunshine”.

There will be showers of rain or hail in the north and west while temperatures will drop tonight.

It will be “cold and clear with a widespread frost developing” with temperatures falling between 0C and -3C.

There will be frost and icy patches on Wednesday morning but they will clear to leave another “cold and dry day with plenty of sunshine”.

Wednesday night will become windier with rain spreading from the west overnight to all areas.

Temperatures will range from -3C to 2C degrees, but Met Éireann said it will become milder overnight with the rain.

Thursday is set to see a "wet and windy" start in the morning with bright or sunny spells at times between showers. However, later in the day “showers will become increasingly heavy with a risk of thunderstorms”.

Thursday night will see heavy or thundery showers continue to feed in from the west with temperatures falling to lows of 0C.

Meanwhile, Friday will see another breezy and showery day, with rain possibly falling as sleet in the morning.

Friday night is expected to be windy, with a spell of rain moving in across the country from the Atlantic including heavy falls in places.

A weather advisory for the whole country is in place until 9am today with ice expected to form in some areas this morning which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions.

Read More

Omicron threatens to delay reopening of schools — teachers want 'staggered approach'

More in this section

Coronavirus - Wed Aug 25, 2021 ASTI warns return of schools is ‘unacceptable risk’ without new measures
Young man, 18, drowns while swimming off Arranmore Island in Donegal Young man, 18, drowns while swimming off Arranmore Island in Donegal
Coronavirus - Mon May 18, 2020 Q&A: Am I eligible for the local authority home loan scheme?
Weather
Police Stock

Renewed appeal for information on second anniversary of Glenn Quinn murder

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices