School principals warn of severe staff shortages due to Covid-19

Severe staff shortages may mean entire classes will have to be sent home once schools reopen, some school principals have warned.

The Irish Primary Principals’ Network said staffing shortages would be a “significant challenge” for schools.

A meeting between Government and teachers’ representative bodies is scheduled for Tuesday. Schools are currently due to reopen on Thursday.

Simon Lewis, primary school principal and host of ‘If I were the Minister for Education’ podcast said schools could face a staffing crisis as soon as this week.

“If it isn’t tackled, many classes will close down in the next few weeks,” Mr Lewis said.

“Before Christmas, up to one quarter of staff were not in school. Classrooms had to be shut down. Now we have 20,000-30,000 cases a day the problem is fourfold."

Another school principal in Cork who asked to remain anonymous said they had already had to recruit two substitute teachers to cover staff off work due to Covid.

And a substitute teacher shortage, already keenly felt before Christmas, is going to be extremely difficult to manage now Covid infections have rocketed to some 20,000 confirmed cases a day, they said.

“There is a huge shortage of substitute teachers. And subs are not immune from getting Covid either," they said.

“I can only find two subs for next week and they’re both students. If any other teacher calls in sick we will not be able to get cover.

“We currently have enough bodies but I expect that will change rapidly."

Meanwhile, Government Rapporteur on Child Protection Conor O’Mahony has warned of the many negative impacts of school closures on children which “disproportionately fall on children from disadvantaged and marginalised communities."

The professor of law at University College Cork said school closures were "not a simple trade-off between education and health” and could result in other major problems including child protection and mental health problems.

"Children (and the adults in their lives) have a right to health, so we need to take all practicable measures to mitigate the spread of Covid in schools," he wrote on Twitter. "But a wide range of other rights are adversely affected by school closures."

Ireland has already had long school closures by international standards, with children missing between 90 and 110 school days between the two major lockdowns, he said.

"School closures should be the very last resort," he told RTÉ.