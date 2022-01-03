Icy conditions overnight, warns Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide weather advisory warning of icy conditions with a mix of rain, sleet and snow expected in some parts of the country.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to treacherous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning, the weather forecaster said.

A Weather Advisory has been issued for icy conditions overnight🥶



The Advisory is valid from 8pm tonight to 9am tomorrow morning.



Please take care when travelling.



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2022

The advisory will take effect from 8pm tonight until 9am on Tuesday morning.

Rain will develop from the north through this evening and early tonight and it will become cold and clear with a fresh northerly wind.

This rain is expected to turn to sleet or snow at times over the mountains.

Lowest temperatures will be between zero to one degree with frost and ice forming in light to moderate northerly winds.

Things will take a colder turn this week, so feeling a lot more like winter by tomorrow morning. 🥶



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2022

Met Éireann also said it will be "feeling a lot more like winter by tomorrow morning" as things are expected to take a colder turn.

On Tuesday, temperatures will reach highs of 4 to 6 degrees Celcius in moderate northwesterly winds, backing westerly and easing later.

"Plenty of dry weather early on but we’ll have a spell of rain on Wednesday night, clearing to blustery showers of rain, hail and sleet for the end of the week."

The national outlook for the week is that conditions will remain generally cold up to the weekend with showers possibly turning to hail and sleet at times.