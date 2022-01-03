What happens in a treatment centre for alcoholism

Alcoholism does not discriminate, says Mick Devine, clinical director of Tabor Group, a treatment centre in Cork.

They run two residential programmes for people in addiction, as well as offering community-based support.

He said the first phonecall to them comes from a person realising they've lost control of their drinking. What might have started as a 'reward' during lockdowns now controls them.

"The first phonecall comes from realising you've gone out of control. In Covid, you've leaned on it maybe for a reward and a habit has formed or a regularity. Then, when you try and stop it, you can't stop it and something won't leave you alone until you drink.

"The realisation is: 'I can't correct this on my own and I also can't tell anyone about it'," Mr Devine says.

He says addiction exists on a spectrum and not everyone needs residential support. In Tabor, they assess where on the continuum a person is, from mild to moderate to severe, in order to ascertain what intervention is needed.

Even when a plan is put in place, it will be reviewed to see if more support is needed.

"Our first offering, and key offering, is to offer to meet the person, to give a safe space for the person to have some perspective on the problem and see their way out of this. From there, then, we are looking at community-based counselling or residential: They're our two main approaches," says Mr Devine.

People either stay in Tabor for four weeks or 12.

The 12-week programme is usually taken up by people under the age of 35.

"It's for people who are trying to get their life launched, and life just has not been working for you and who want another go and need help getting going. The shorter one is for people who are well resourced, still employed, have housing, have relationships, and need a pitstop to get all the pieces of the jigsaw together," says the clinical director.

Each programme has a 12-month follow-up of after-care support.

He says the first pillar of therapy is losing the stigma around the addiction and getting comfortable talking about it. Their main source of support is group therapy, with one-to-one care for issues that come up there.

"The first pillar of recovery is to get comfortable talking about the problem and bringing it out in the open. Usually, it's a stigma to have an alcohol problem, but we make it safe to come out, you're in a group with people who have similar problems, and people become honest. People learn: 'This doesn't have to shame me, I am not defective'," says Mick.

On the continuum of people accessing help, there are those whose lives are affected by their drinking, be it missing work or missing bill payments, and there are those who become anxious if they take wine or alcohol out of their wind-down evening routine.

"There are those whose drinking is causing unwanted consequences, be it bad hangovers, not turning up for work on time, people are telling you about your drinking, family members are cross with you, and you try to do something about it and you don't succeed.

"Then, there are those that if they stop drinking, are they highly strung? Are they using drink to unwind and, when they don't, are they very tense? So there you can ask yourself: 'How am I if I stop?'" says MrDevine.

An emerging issue is people coming for help with trauma or adversity in their backgrounds.

"We're really noticing with people who come to us with childhood adversity, it's things they've carried with them all their lives and they've learned a certain way to be in the world. Addiction is wrapped up in coping with that adversity.

"We are trauma-informed in how we work with people," says the clinical director.

Other issues are people accessing help who have leaned on drink out of loneliness or isolation. This is especially true for older people.

The clinical director says that "people can recover" and it is fuelled by them realising they have a choice as to whether they continue to drink or not.

MrDevine says "funding need not be an obstacle" for anyone looking for help, as they work with each of the health insurers, and have a service-level agreement with the HSE.