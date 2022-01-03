Defence Forces must offer 'total package' to attract cyber experts

The Defence Forces must offer a “total package” in terms of rewards, work-life balance and career opportunities in order to attract and retain much-needed cyber experts, the country’s military chief has said.

Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said the organisation was never going to be able to compete with the pay offered by the private sector.

His comments come as the Commission on the Defence Forces completes its draft report. As part of its work, it examined the organisation’s cyber capabilities and requirements amid increasing cyber threats across Europe, both from criminal gangs and hostile states.

The Defence Forces deployed six Computer Incident Response Teams over a three-month period to help restore HSE IT systems after the crippling cyberattack launched last May.

Interviewed in the current issue of Signal, the official magazine of the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco), the military boss said when it came to recruiting or retaining qualified people it was “basic economics – the highest bidder is generally more attractive”.

He said in certain areas what the organisation can offer in terms of pay “is never going to be enough”.

He said: “We’re never going to be able to compete with the best that the private sector has to offer.

"So, my focus in terms of retention is going to be around the total package piece, the total rewards that appeals to both enlisted personnel and officers.”

The defence chief, appointed to the top post last July, said his focus was to “incentivise people to remain in the organisation”.

He said: “In fact, something that has been relayed to me through the [Defence] Commission is that in many cases the defining reason expressed by ex-members to them for leaving the organisation was not pay. Pay was not necessarily the overriding factor amongst the majority.”

'Total rewards'

He said he was looking at other factors in terms of the “total rewards”, such as providing proper career structures, work-life balances and remote working.

In a separate interview in the magazine, Brigadier Seán White, who was recently seconded to a senior IT and cyber role in the European Union Military Staff, said there was a potential role for the military in the cyber realm.

Appointed as director of communications, information systems and cyber defence in the EU Military Staff, he said much of the current focus has been on cyber defence rather than offensive actions.

He said when people look at the “full spectrum of military operations… one has to consider cyber offence as a military tool”.

Brig White said: “When you consider the area of cyberattacks, attribution is the key factor and this is obviously very difficult to determine. Before you would be taking any type of directed action against an adversary you would want to be very sure that you are taking the appropriate action based on relevant laws.

“Attacks could potentially come from nation states, or from rogue actors in this area, so attribution is something that can be challenging to gain certainty about and it is a hugely sensitive area.”