Man, 20s, killed in Longford collision

Gardaí in Longford are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man on New Years Day.

The collision brings to five the amount of people killed in crashes on Irish roads since New Year's Eve.

Shortly after 10:40am a car was discovered partially submerged in water off the road between Granard and Balinalee (R194) at Clonfin.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and recovered the man's body after a search operation.

"It’s understood the car had left the road and struck metal fencing before entering the water," a garda spokesperson said.

It’s also understood that the deceased was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene has been preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road is currently closed at the crash site, with local diversions in place.

The deceased has been removed to the Morgue at Mullingar Hospital and the Coroner has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Those with camera footage from the area at the time (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on 043-6687660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.