2021 sees road deaths drop to record low

Last year saw road death figures drop to a record low according to newly-released figures by the Road Safety Authority.

A total of 133 people died in 120fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020.

The figures make 2021 the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

Eighteen pedestrians were killed in 2021, the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years.

However, there were increases in fatalities among both drivers and motorcyclists in 2021, while 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said the low figures are “welcome news”.

“I want to thank road users for making it a safer year, especially after 2020 was such a bad year for road safety,” Minister Naughton said.

“However, I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one. It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many.

Flowers at the scene of a collision between a lorry and a car , which was driving in the wrong direction on the N7, between Baldonnel and Citywest where three people lost their lives last in July.

“This is reflected in the ambition of the recently launched Government Road Safety Strategy 2021 to 2030, ‘Our Journey Towards Vision Zero’. It aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50% over the next decade and achieve no deaths or serious injuries on the road by 2050.” Ms Liz O’Donnell, Chairperson of the RSA said despite the record low figures, “increase in the number of driver deaths and motorcyclist deaths is a cause for concern”.

“The number of serious injuries is also of concern. For every road death in 2021 there were over eight people seriously injured.

“Prevention of serious injuries needs to be a focus for us all next year.” Seventy-five percent of all road deaths were male in 2021, with Ms O’Donnell adding “we must continue to target interventions at this group”.

During the course of 2021:

Over 175,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences;

Over 23,000 detected using a mobile while driving;

Almost 8,800 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant • Over 7,000 were detected for seatbelt offences.

Over 7,500 unaccompanied learner drivers were detected.

Sam Waide, Chief Executive, RSA said “Following the recent launch of the new government road safety strategy, Ireland has now embraced ‘Vision Zero’.

“We have all signed up to eliminate road deaths and serious injuries by 2050, and in the immediate term to 2030, reduce deaths and serious injuries by 50%.

“It is critical that we build on the progress achieved in road safety this year. We must not become complacent or let this year become a chance occurrence.

“It can be done; it must be done. The strategy is our pathway to do so.”