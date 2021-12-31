Councillors warn of potential fatalities on 'deathtrap' North Cork roads 

Motorists are going to be killed on two national secondary roads in North Cork because of their seriously deteriorating surfaces, county councillors have warned.

Members of the council's northern division are seeking an urgent meeting with Transport Minister Eamon Ryan about the state of the N72 (Mallow-Fermoy) and N73 (Mallow-Mitchelstown) because TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) funding for proposed upgrades hasn't been forthcoming.

Councillors have claimed they are being ignored in North Cork and the N72 and N73 are the worst national secondary routes in the country.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O'Brien described the N73 as “a deathtrap". Her party colleague Frank O'Flynn said the council was promised money to upgrade parts of both roads 10 years ago and again more recently, but it was pulled by TII because of uncertainty surrounding the funding it was going to get from the Government.

“What's happening here is an absolute disgrace. North Cork has been completely forgotten. Dunkettle is getting money, Macroom [bypass] is getting money, but we're getting nothing. I don't deny we need the two of them but we need money for the North Cork projects,” Mr O'Flynn said.

TII is also responsible for maintaining Patrick Street in Fermoy as it is part of the N72. It is in such a bad state that Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy and Mr O'Flynn both claimed it was like something from the Third World.

Ms O'Brien suggested there was so much remedial work needed in the region that the only way they were likely to get anywhere was to put their case directly to Mr Ryan. Other councillors agreed that they contact him seeking an urgent meeting on these issues.

Fine Gael councillor Tony O'Shea added that the list needs to include widening of a section of the N72 to the west of Cork Racecourse in Mallow. His brother, Cllr John Paul O'Shea, said the wish list should also include upgrading the N72 for safety reasons between Biddy’s Green, near Kanturk, to Rathmore.

Labour councillor James Kennedy pointed out that research carried out by Maynooth University academics showed Cork County Council received far less Government funding than most local authorities in the country.

However, on a positive note, TII has confirmed it will fund an upgrade of a dangerous junction at Christ Church, Fermoy, which connects the N8 and the N72.

It is hoped to seek planning permission for the project shortly.