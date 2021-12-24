'I will do anything for this country — Cork is my family'

Having hit the headlines at a difficult time earlier this year, Nadim Hussain will end 2021 on a much more positive note having been granted permission to remain in Ireland.

The 34-year-old Cork resident had begun a hunger strike in October of this year after he was told he had been denied refugee status and potentially faced deportation.

But, this month, he got the good news he’d been hoping for.

“It’s a big relief,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“I have to say thanks to the Government, thank you to the TDs and the community groups that helped me. I am very happy.”

During the pandemic, Mr Hussain — who is originally from India — worked as a hospital security guard while living in direct provision.

He came to Ireland three years ago and says he feared he would be killed if he was deported to India. He said both of his parents were killed in anti-Muslim riots in West Bengal in 2018.

Mr Hussain said that he had been confident in submitting his documentation that he would be granted leave to remain, but in September he received a letter from the International Protection Appeal Tribunal (IPat) which affirmed a recommendation that he should be refused a declaration as a refugee and subsidiary protection status.

Nadim Hussain On day six of his hunger strike in October.

On October 13, he began a hunger strike and appealed to “those in power” to grant him refugee status.

“I did it because they sent me that refusal letter,” he said.

“It was not correct. I had given them everything, all the documentation.”

In the early hours of October 22, Mr Hussain was admitted to hospital before eventually ending his hunger strike after receiving assurances from the Department of Justice that he would not be deported.

He returned to his shared room at the direct provision centre, feeling “very weak” and “very sad” because of the accommodation he was returning to.

However, things are now looking up after he received confirmation that he would be issued an Irish Residence Permit (IRP).

He is currently waiting for an appointment to receive an IRP, go through the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service system, and hopes to move out of direct provision and into rented accommodation in the new year.

I’m not illegal anymore. That’s where the happiness is for me. I can work freely.

Mr Hussain still works in security at present and is looking forward to giving his life a kickstart once he is able to move out of direct provision.

He is among thousands who could do the same in 2022 after the Department of Justice recently announced an amnesty scheme that will see a large number of people given the chance to apply to remain and reside in the State while regularising their residency status.

The new scheme will apply to the estimated 17,000 undocumented persons in the State, and applicants can include people with expired student permissions, people living in direct provision, and people with an existing deportation order if they meet the minimum requirements.

Mr Hussain added: “The Connolly Youth Movement have said they’ll help me to try find rented accommodation. This is a very personal moment for me. It’s life-changing.

“I will do anything for this country. Cork is my family. It’s my family. Happy Christmas.”