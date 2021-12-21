Childline warns of increase in self-harm and suicidal ideation

On Christmas night, while the rest of us are sleeping off the excesses of the turkey and trifle, Megan Sarl will head into the Cork unit of Childline for her shift, responding to children whose experiences of the day are very different.

On Christmas Day last year, Childline received 723 contacts from children, and a similar number can be expected this year. But Megan has seen a change in the tenor and tone of those contacts in 2021, away from the early alarm caused by Covid-19 and closer to a kind of ambient anxiety.

"I still don't think we've seen the tip of the iceberg in relation to children's experiences and their health and wellbeing [of the pandemic], and the stresses and worries they seem to be having at the moment," Ms Sarl says.

"Even that whole side of them missing out on something, then it's the thing of isolation, in their bedroom, in their house — it's much bigger than just the event that they have missed."

The challenge is to keep going, even amid the uncertainty of what the next year might bring, and with there being "a lot on young people's shoulders".

"To be honest, they are quite negative about it," she says. "They seem to be quite unclear if it is going to get any better."

Ms Sarl remembers one call last year from a young person isolating on Christmas Day, and notes a number of calls and contacts a fortnight out from Christmas Day this year extremely wary that if they contract the virus, they may face a solitary December 25.

Ms Sarl, 28, also notes the worrying rise in the smaller number of contacts made by children who express suicidal thoughts, a trend also highlighted by Childline CEO, John Church.

"There has been quite an increase in self-harm and suicidal ideation, which would be very worrying," Mr Church says.

"It has gone from 0.5% to 2.5% of calls; that is a trend in the last few weeks. We hope it's just a blip. It's enough to be concerned about. That's 25 to 30 calls a week relating to suicide: That's 25 to 30 children concerned about it, having thoughts about suicide."

These contacts were generally being made by girls, whereas, overall, more boys use the service: "Our reading into it and looking at the transcripts, it is a build-up of anxiety, a sense of hopelessness."

The pandemic has not been easy for children and young people, even if the focus has often been elsewhere, such as on people in nursing homes, the medically vulnerable, and those whose livelihoods have been hammered.

But young people are also missing out. Normal life, despite hints it would return, remains elusive. They may have elderly or medically vulnerable relatives at risk from the virus or parents out of work. All this alongside the domestic problems that some children face.

One feature of the pandemic has been an increased awareness of domestic abuse. Monthly reports from the Child and Family Agency show that across the pandemic, and particularly in lockdown, the number of mandated reports made to Tusla by the managers of domestic violence refuges has risen considerably. John Church says the data is "unequivocal": "We keep in touch with Women's Aid, they are seeing what we're seeing at the other stage of the age spectrum".

On Christmas Day, this can mean a happy start to the morning for some, and calls to Childline from young people thanking volunteers for listening to them during the year, or telling them of the presents they have received. But tensions can rise, alongside "the age-old alcohol issue", Mr Church says, leading to anxiety and tension, and, suddenly, "Mum and Dad are having a fight".

It usually means an increase in the number of contacts to Childline from the afternoon on, placing an added importance on the service's 24-hour model.

The charity has benefitted from the herculean efforts of its volunteers and how it has adapted to the pandemic, but Childline is living off its reserves.

It means donations, including corporate contributions, are vital in keeping the service operating at full tilt.

The call answer rate is above 85% and Ms Sarl believes she is in a special position.

"I think I am very lucky that I get that opportunity," she says. "In the last year, being in lockdown, it's been really nice to get outside the house and be able to volunteer and go and listen to those children. It's listening to their lives, for five minutes, for 10 minutes, for an hour: It's a real privilege and I don't take that for granted."