A multi-agency sea and air search operation for a missing person resumed this morning off Baltimore's beacon in West Cork.

The search, believed to be for a local man, is being carried out by local lifeboat crews, the Coast Guard, and gardaí after being stood down at 11pm yesterday.

The Coast Guard helicopter and an additional lifeboat are expected to be despatched.

Yesterday, crews searched the area around the beacon in the harbour, as well as between Sherkin Island and Baltimore's main pier.