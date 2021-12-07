Storm Barra: Counties grind to halt as violent winds shut schools and vaccine centres 

Storm Barra has shut schools and creches in almost a dozen counties, closed Covid vaccination and testing centres and disrupted public transport as the first major Atlantic storm this winter is set to batter the country with violent winds of up to 130kph on Tuesday.

As Met Éireann issued a rare "threat to life" warning and issued red weather alerts in Cork, Kerry and Clare, authorities in Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow, and East Meath were preparing for the alerts to be upgraded to red.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin urged people to take care and heed the warnings.

"This is a very, very serious storm," he warned.

“I think it's very important that we get the message out there to the public at large that we are dealing with a very serious storm on Tuesday and right into Wednesday – particularly our coastlines, people must avoid at all costs.

Aisling Cooney, a member of staff at Vibes & Scribes bookstore on Lavitts Quay, Cork, putting out sandbags in case of flooding during Storm Barra. Picture: Denis Minihane

“There will be localised flooding and between those counties where we have a strong orange alert or red alerts, I think travel should be kept to a minimum and the usual precautions should be adhered to.”

The storm, which was expected to make landfall in the early hours of Tuesday morning, is expected to bring severe and damaging force 11 winds, with speeds of up to 130kph, right across the day, with torrential downpours also forecast.

Western seaboard to feel heaviest impact

The heaviest impacts will be felt along the western seaboard, with Cork, Kerry and Clare bracing for a battering.

In Kerry, just over 250 people have been left without power in the first powercut of the storm.

A fault was reported to ESB Networks at Coolcorcoran, near Killarney, at 6.11am, and is unlikely to be repaired until around 9.45am.

The ESB said 256 customers are affected.

“We apologise for the loss of supply," it added.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard have urged people to stay indoors.

Schools in the at-risk red and orange alert counties have closed their buildings but many have moved to online learning.

Among the first to confirm a closure on Monday was Douglas Community School on the southside of Cork city, which had the roof of its gym ripped off during Storm Ophelia in October 2017, causing an estimated €500,000 worth of damage.

Universities, colleges and further education facilities covered by the red and orange alerts were also advised not to open.

Meanwhile, the Department of Children has advised that all early learning and care and school-age childcare services covered by the red alert and orange warning should also not open tomorrow.

The department said in a statement. “Services which close due to Storm Barra will receive Force Majeure funding.”

Early morning Aer Lingus flights from Cork Airport to London and Amsterdam have been cancelled and Bus Éireann has suspended all services, including its school transport services in Cork and Kerry for the day. The cancellations will also affect all routes operating into or out of the status red areas, including its Expressway services 13, 14, 40 and 51.

The storm has also caused widespread disruption to the health service, especially in Cork and Kerry, where the HSE said:

All Covid-19 vaccination centres and test centres in Cork and Kerry will close, with appointments being rescheduled as soon as possible;

The South/South West Hospital Group has cancelled all elective inpatient and outpatient appointments and procedures in Cork University Hospital, Bantry and Mallow General Hospitals, the Mercy University Hospital, the South Infirmary Victoria Hospital and University Hospital Kerry – except for time-critical cases;

There will be no schools immunisation appointments on Tuesday and day services for older people, in disability services and in mental health services, will be closed.

The National Ambulance Service said it would prioritise emergency calls but it asked people to think before dialling 999.

“The response to emergency calls may be hindered by road conditions and the number of emergency calls at any particular time. Personnel will do their utmost to reach those in greatest need of our emergency services,” a spokesperson said.

Local authority buildings will be closed, with council staff advised to work from home, while its services focus on responding to weather-related, life-threatening or critical incidents only.

All court sittings in Cork cancelled

All court sittings in Cork have been cancelled, the city’s historic English Market will close, while Aldi and Lidl are shutting all of their stores in Cork and Kerry for the day, while Aldi is closing its stores in Clare from 3pm.

Driver theory test centres in Cork, Tralee and Killarney, will be closed and candidates who were due to test in these locations will be contacted to have their tests rescheduled.

Fota Wildlife Park and the giant Glow Cork Christmas Ferris Wheel on Grand Parade will also be closed.

Alan Hanafin, civil defence assistant officer and John Fitzgerald commander of the Kerry Branch of the Civil Defence preparing for Storm Barra. Picture: Domnick Walsh

Cork City Council is expecting significant flooding on several low lying city centre quays as the storm coincides with a high spring tide which is due just before 7.30am.

A storm surge of between 0.45m and 0.65m is forecast which will see flooding on Lower Glanmire Rd, South Terrace, Wandesford Quay, and Lavitts Quay.

Morrison’s Island is also expected to flood but last night, city officials were not expecting the flooding to extend to the South Mall or further north onto Oliver Plunkett St and the wider city centre area.

“This is a dynamic and active storm and it has been difficult to predict how it will impact on the flooding situation in Cork,” the council’s director of operations, David Joyce said.

“We do expect substantial flooding on the quays but it is not predicted to be as bad at the October 2020 event.

“Traffic will be affected, disrupting some public transport, people on school runs and on work trips.”

In the county, Cork County Council has erected flood barriers in Mallow and Fermoy, while sandbags and pumps have been deployed to at-risk coastal areas, where local authority response crews and contractors are on standby.

A majority of An Post's postmen and women were scheduled to work today.

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner last night "as things stand" a majority will be expected to work as normal.

But the spokesman said that situation could change overnight or in the early hours of this morning.

Post-delivery staff, some of whom are based in the Red Weather Alert areas of the country, and who spoke to the Irish Examiner on condition of anonymity said: "We see schools closing, we see HSE offices closing, and we see businesses up and down the country closing for the day, yet we are expected to work as normal. That may change but it doesn't make sense to us why we need to be told at the very last minute whether or not we will be needed."

A spokesperson said last night: "Some services (are being) curtailed in line with weather alerts.

"(This is) under constant review overnight and early morning.

"All decisions (are) in line with our duty of care to staff and customers as always."

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Workers’ Rights, Louise O’Reilly last night said that there is a need for clear guidance for employers as we move into another severe weather event; with red weather warnings in place for numerous counties. She said that the need to protect workers during extreme weather events is paramount. "In the event of a severe weather warning, there is a need for clear guidance from government as to what should and should not remain open. This has started to happen in respect of State services, but employees and employers in the private sector are unclear as to their rights and their obligations.