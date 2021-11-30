Covid cases in most Munster hospitals have fallen

Covid cases in most Munster hospitals have fallen

University Hospital Limerick had 56 Covid patients a week ago, but this had dropped to 39 by yesterday. Picture: Don Moloney

Tue, 30 Nov, 2021 - 19:01
Niamh Griffin

The number of Covid-19 patients in most Munster hospitals dropped over the past week, despite case numbers remaining stubbornly high nationally.

University Hospital Limerick had 56 Covid patients one week ago, but this had dropped to 39 by Monday. At Cork University Hospital, cases dropped from 32 to 28 over the same period, while at University Hospital Kerry, Covid patient numbers fell from 22 to 17.

The decreases are in line with what has appeared to be a downward trend nationally until the start of this week. 

However, cases increased from 27 to 29 at Waterford University Hospital and increased from nine to 13 at Tipperary University Hospital.

As pressure continues on testing centres with 29,363 PCR tests carried out in the country yesterday, some people are choosing to pay instead. 

The Tropical Medical Bureau (TMB) is one of the larger companies offering testing at €99 each.

“The demand for them has certainly increased,” said CEO Andrew Lewis.

It is testing for the international [travel] markets which have opened up, but also we are getting those who can’t get access to a HSE centre. Over the last 10 days, we have seen quite a significant increase in that.” 

People with symptoms are advised not to book these tests, although any positive results are submitted to the HSE.

Mr Lewis said his organisation could offer vaccinations through its clinics as well, but added: “We have offered our services numerous times to the HSE. 

"We haven’t had any response. We are 30 years in the business of vaccinations, yet we haven’t been engaged or approached.” 

Up to Monday, 720,738 booster doses had been given, with an additional 81,953 third doses to immunocompromised people. Last week saw 186,792 doses given to these groups, and people getting their first doses. The HSE expects to ramp this up to 270,000 weekly through December.

Vaccination will play a role in suppressing the Omicron variant, according to Dr Edel McNeela. The lecturer in biochemistry at the Waterford Institute of Technology said, however, that it is “early days” yet in learning about this variant.

She said laboratories are looking at different factors, including transmissibility, and also at the immune responses from vaccinated people or from people that have recovered from Covid infection.

“We do need more information, I would say not to panic,” said Dr McNeela. 

It could be more transmissible, but it could have milder symptoms."

Sequencing based on PCR results will indicate whether this variant is here, and Dr McNeela said South African scientists gave the rest of the world a good start by sharing data so quickly.

“I think protection will be just the same as with the other variants, the same as what we have been doing with the Delta variant,” she said.

Limit our number of contacts, the use of masks in public areas and crowded spaces, good ventilation, washing our hands. 

"It is those same things which are important for any new variant.” 

Read More

5,471 new cases reported as EMA says Ireland's low Covid death rate is indicator of vaccine efficacy

More in this section

Over 4,000 instances of physical restraint in mental health services in 2020 Over 4,000 instances of physical restraint in mental health services in 2020
Homeowners face bills of up to €56K despite €2.2bn mica redress scheme Homeowners face bills of up to €56K despite €2.2bn mica redress scheme
Target now in schools is to get to Christmas break - Taoiseach Target now in schools is to get to Christmas break - Taoiseach
#COVID-19BoostersomicronOrganisation: Tropical Medical BureauOrganisation: University Hospital Limerick
<p>Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told the authority that there is “no way of ruling out” that physical harm may have been inflicted on callers who were never followed up on. File photo: Brian Lawless/PA</p>

Cancelled 999 calls: Officers couldn't make contact with domestic abuse callers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices