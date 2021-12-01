Gardaí find pyjama-clad intruder stuck between doorways of Cork City Lidl

A pyjama-clad midnight intruder at a Lidl supermarket in Cork City forced her way through a set of double doors, but then got trapped between those doors and another set.

When gardaí were alerted by an alarm at the Clashduv Rd store and went to investigate they found the woman still caught between two sets of doors of the supermarket.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court: “She got stuck between the two of them.”

Elizabeth Cash, aged 35, with an address at Copley Hall, Copley St, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary at the premises just before midnight on July 16.

Shane Collins-Daly, defence solicitor, said Lidl management contacted gardaí that an alarm had been activated at their premises which had been closed since 10pm that night.

“Gardaí arrived and met Ms Cash," he said.

"She had gone in the outside door and [was] caught between the outside door and the inside door. The guard saw a female trying to get through the second set of doors.

She was wearing pyjamas and a hoodie and two odd shoes. She was intoxicated.

“It was just after midnight, and when she was questioned, she was asked if she was aware of the reason for her arrest. She replied: ‘Not really. I can’t remember a thing.’ ”

The solicitor said the accused had certain difficulties that night, as a result of which she had to be hospitalised. Since that time, she spent two months in rehabilitation.

“There was a significant background of tragedy — she lost two brothers in tragic circumstances,” said Mr Collins-Daly.

Sgt Lyons said the defendant had 65 previous convictions. While she had none for burglary, she had nine for theft and one for handling stolen property.

Judge Olann Kelleher said it was to the defendant’s credit that she had rehabilitated since this occurred. The judge said he would impose a six-month sentence, but suspend it in light of the efforts she had made.

Judge Kelleher said: “Ms Cash, I hope it works out. You made a great effort from that day on.”