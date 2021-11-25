Ireland ranks in top 50 most car congested countries A new study has ranked Ireland in the top 50 most car congested countries in the world.

Research from Confused.com reveals Ireland is in 45th position with 20 cars per kilometre of its 99,830km road network, higher than both the US and Brazil.

With 533 cars for every kilometre, the United Aram Emirates (UAE) is the worlds most congested country, followed by Hong Kong with 390 cars per km and Singapore in third with 192.

Turkey (171 cars per km) and Bulgaria (160 cars per km) are close behind in fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

The study also looked at air pollution levels and while Egypt ranks just 14th in the most congested list (74 cars per km), it ranked the highest for pollution with an average of 87 micrograms of air pollution per cubic meter of air.

European and Asian countries dominate the top 20 list, with just Mexico and Egypt featuring from other continents.

Surprisingly, the United States ranks at just 48th most congested with 18 cars per km of road, while the UK ranks 11th most congested country and is only beaten by Norway for the top spot on the lowest levels of air pollution with eight and six micrograms respectively.

Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert at Confused.com, said it is important to know the rules and charges for congestion in other countries before undertaking an international road trip.

Ireland currently has no congestion charges in any cities, but driving without realising regulations in other countries "could lead to fines - or even worse points on your license, which can affect future car insurance policies".

"Knowing how congested roads might be while driving in another country or city can also help you travel much more efficiently and spend as little time as possible stuck in traffic jams and more time exploring,” Mr Kindred said.

The Top 10 Most Congested Countries Rank Country Total no. of vehicles Total road network in km Number of cars per km of road Average µg/m³ of pollution 1 United Arab Emirates (UAE) 2,254,000 4,080 553 29 2 Hong Kong 821,933 2,107 390 15 3 Singapore 672,800 3,500 192 12 4 Turkey 11,676,000 67,333 173 19 5 Bulgaria 3,339,000 19,512 171 28 6 South Korea 17,664,000 110,714 160 25 7 Taiwan 6,806,800 43,206 158 15 8 Israel 2,805,000 19,555 143 17 9 Czech Republic 5,392,800 55,744 97 12 10 Malaysia 13,216,000 144,403 92 16