Bishop of Waterford accuses Labour TD of 'almost inciting hatred' on schools patronage issue

Bishop of Waterford accuses Labour TD of 'almost inciting hatred' on schools patronage issue

Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, wrote a letter to Labour leader Alan Kelly over comments made by Aodhán Ó Ríordáin at the Labour Party conference earlier this month.

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 16:00
Aoife Moore Political Correspondent

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore has accused a Labour Party TD of "almost inciting hatred" for suggesting religious patronage should be removed from schools.

A letter from Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan addressed to Labour Party leader Alan Kelly, and seen by the Irish Examiner, notes that Labour Party education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin was "adamant" during the Labour Party conference earlier this month that religious patronage from schools "should be gotten rid of".

"His motives were very clear and there seems to have been sustained applause from the delegates," the letter states.

"Mr Ó Ríordáin's attitude seems to be one of almost inciting hatred and I would suspect that many reasonable people were very shocked.

"I was wondering is this the official attitude of the Labour Party to religious run schools?

"Does Mr Ó Ríordáin realise that our schools are generally working extremely well?" the letter states, adding that "the schools are most inclusive".

During the Labour Party conference, Mr Ó Ríordáin said that Catholic patronage should be removed from schools in light of the mother and baby homes and other church scandals, adding: “If that requires a referendum we should do it, let's fight that referendum and win that referendum."

Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he has never had any contact with the bishop but would be open to a debate on the topic.
Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says he has never had any contact with the bishop but would be open to a debate on the topic.

The speech has been shared in a number of Catholic-focused outlets and social media channels in the weeks following the conference, some of which misquoted Mr Ó Ríordáin leading him to believe this is what may have sparked the bishop's letter.

The Dublin Bay North TD says he has never had any contact with the bishop but would be open to a debate on the topic.

"I don't know if the bishop actually saw my contribution, but it's nothing I haven't said before or hasn't been said before in the public or political arena about separation of church and State, there has been reporting recently that I isolated one faith group in my comments and I didn't," he told the Irish Examiner.

"Any self-respecting social democrat would advocate for a separation for church and State on education.

"We had come from an emotional debate on the Magdalene laundries and mother and baby homes before my comments and its very clear to me that religious influence over education needs to end.

"The church must be taken out of education. It is ridiculous for the archbishop not to engage with me, but my superior, the leader of the Labour Party, rather than discuss my comments with me.

"I've never received any letter from him before on poverty, homelessness, education or drug addiction issues but this is one he decided to get excited about."

Mr Ó Ríordáin added that the bishop "didn't even spell my name correctly."

Read More

Half of parents 'not comfortable' with five to 12-year-olds getting vaccinated

More in this section

Inquest into the death of kitesurfer Ger Fennelly Extreme sports enthusiast died from sudden cardiac arrest while kitesurfing in Dublin Bay
Coronavirus - Sat Aug 14, 2021 Half of parents 'not comfortable' with five to 12-year-olds getting vaccinated
Irish fuel price protest Fuel protest hauliers cause widespread traffic disruption in Dublin
#Mother and Baby HomesEducationCatholic Church
<p>The National Lottery regulator could be asked to appear before the Dail’s Finance Committee amid concerns that the jackpot has not been won for months (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Taoiseach backs calls for lotto regulator to appear before Dáil committee

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices