Two arrested as almost €120,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford

Two arrested as almost €120,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford
Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 21:03
Dominic McGrath

Nearly €120,000 euro worth of drugs have been seized by gardaí in Wexford.

Gardaí on Thursday said that two people have been arrested as part of an operation that saw more than €118,000 worth of chloromethcathinone and herbal cannabis seized in Enniscorthy.

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 47 have been arrested.

The drugs were found following a search of a property in the Enniscorthy area.

The arrests and the drug seizure were part of an operation targeting gang crime in the Enniscorthy are and saw gardai work alongside the Revenue Customs Service.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigations are ongoing.”

More in this section

Pregnant woman could have lost baby after pharmacist dispensed wrong drug Pregnant woman could have lost baby after pharmacist dispensed wrong drug
GREECE-IMMIGRATION-REFUGEE-TRIAL Cork man left in 'legal limbo' in Greece on spying charges
Coronavirus - Wed May 12, 2021 Public urged to attend booster appointments amid concern about no-shows
DrugsPlace: Republic of Ireland
Two arrested as almost €120,000 worth of drugs seized by gardaí in Wexford

The Mick Clifford Podcast: Dirty tricks, filthy lies - Frank O’Rourke

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices