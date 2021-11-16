Launch of animated series to tackle LGBTI+ basics for young people 

In an effort to help make the classroom a more inclusive space, a new animation series has been developed for post-primary schools to tackle tackles some of the basics of being LGBTI+.

LINC, a community development organisation working exclusively with Lesbian and Bisexual women in Ireland, has officially launched a series of educational animated videos for adults and teachers who wish to create safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people.

Esther Explains has been developed by LINC and tackles a number of topics for young people.

The series comes on the back of research by youth organisation, BeLonG To which recently revealed that 73% of LGBTI+ young people feel unsafe in school.

The findings were within the BeLonG To School Climate Survey.

According to Ciara Mulcahy, LINC Community health worker who scripted and lead the project, the aim of the animations is to start a conversation about diverse identities, assisting teachers, parents and other adults who want to help create safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTI+ young people to do so in an easy and accessible way.

Lord Mayor Cllr Colm Kelleher, Esther Huggins-Young, community liason LINC, and Ciara Mulcahy, LINC community health worker, at the Launch of ‘Esther Explains’, at City Hall, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Designed by award-winning animator Janet Grainger, Esther Explains covers three topics in the current series including ‘Being Trans’, ‘Non-Binary’ and ‘Homophobic Language.'

Speaking on the initiative, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that using resources such as Esther Explains has “the potential to help build greater empathy and understanding for LGBTI+ young people amongst their peers”.

Esther was inspired by a LINC staff team member and is an Irish teenager who takes pride in responding to her family and friends’ queries about gender diversity and homophobia in familiar settings.

The animations come with a workbook to help teachers and adults navigate the animations and the conversations that follow.

The Esther Explains pack can be accessed from the resources section on the LINC website or by emailing info@linc.ie.