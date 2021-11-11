Housing minister has 'no plans' to attend roadshows for institutional investors

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says he has "no plans" to attend any roadshow for institutional investors, saying that it was "a non-issue".

A Sunday newspaper reported at the weekend that two senior ministers may appear at international events in a bid to “reassure” investors over Government legislation to clamp down on bulk-buying of homes.

However, on Tuesday, the Taoiseach refused to confirm whether the events were being planned.

Asked about the issue by Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin in the Dáil, Mr O'Brien said he would not be attending and hit out at the opposition's focus on the story.

"This question demonstrates Sinn Féin's priorities in housing," said the minister.

"It gets two priority questions every six weeks, and it did not ask about rent, homelessness, affordable housing or building capacity in the construction sector but has raised this non-issue.

"It has done so, and deems it as important, because it wants to create a controversy and sow discontent. It wants to put its own sinister, disingenuous slant on this.

"The deputy should be better than this. He should be honest with people. He has a responsibility as a deputy and legislator but his priority is to raise a non-issue to create a controversy.

"As he knows, I have no plans to attend any of the proposed events he referenced."

Mr Ó Broin said the minister had "changed his mind" on the funds and called Mr O'Brien's increase on stamp duty on bulk-buying "mealy mouthed".

"When he was in opposition, he rightly highlighted the distorting impact of certain categories of investors, which he called cuckoo funds, on people's ability to buy homes.

"The origin of this story is a memo from the Department of Finance at the request of officials from the minister's department to set up a roadshow to reassure these same investors," Mr Ó Broin added.

"Can he not just honestly admit there was a proposal to do that, and that he is now saying he will not attend such events because he is fearful of the political backlash?"

Mr O'Brien said the State needs investment of about €20bn, or €12bn a year in housing and said Sinn Féin is not clear on whether it supports this or not.