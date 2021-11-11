Surgeons blast 'completely inadequate' care for children with scoliosis

Some children who are able to walk independently are forced to use a wheelchair full time while waiting for orthopaedic surgery, a consultant has said.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Health Committee, consultant orthopaedic surgeon Conor Green said the care for children with scoliosis in this country is “completely inadequate”.

Addressing the committee, Mr Green said that across the range of orthopaedic conditions, children are facing high waiting lists in Ireland and it wasn’t clear when the issues could be solved.

He said it would be “dishonest” to suggest that the high waiting lists for children with scoliosis and other orthopaedic conditions come as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic or the cyberattack on the HSE in May. He said:

The unacceptably high waiting times were here before these things.

His colleague Professor Damien McCormack told the committee that the system has become “more and more chaotic”, and said everything was “in flux”.

Mr Green said he cancelled clinics today to come and advocate for the children he treats, and said it is up to him to tell the family of a child that their surgery has been delayed or cancelled.

He also said the completion of the new National Children’s Hospital in the coming years won’t address the problems being seen in the area of paediatric orthopaedics.

Everyone thinks this new hospital will save everything. It won't.

He said staffing and other relevant infrastructure will be needed to fully address the problem.

Mr Green added entire generations of children were being “sidelined” due to a lack of resources.

Professor McCormack said that there weren’t enough orthopaedic surgeons around the country, with no service in Galway, for instance:

It’s not about fixing one element but a system fix.

Prof McCormack said that there was a lack of skilled surgeons in this area in Ireland, and this was adding to the problem.

“We should be embarrassed if a patient goes abroad for treatment,” he added. “We are better than that.”

Representatives from the HSE and Children’s Health Ireland are due to address the committee later this morning.

'This is the start of the rest of my life'

Adam Terry, pictured with his mother Christine, was waiting over four years for urgent scoliosis surgery. Picture: courtesy of Brian O'Connell

The issue of wait times for orthopaedic surgery was thrust into the limelight again in recent weeks when the story of Whitechurch boy Adam Terry made national headlines on budget day in early October.

The 10-year-old had to wait four years for his scoliosis surgery. He had described his pain as "almost paralysing".

His mother has told of how her son now feels he can start the rest of his life.

Christine Terry told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that Adam’s surgery had been a complete success and that she could not believe it had happened after “four years of fighting.”

“There are moments when I feel really proud that we did it, and then there are moments wondering did we do the right thing.”

Adam is now recovering “better than we ever thought" and was now sitting up like any other ten and a half year old boy, she said.

In the ambulance on the way home from Crumlin Hospital to Cork, Adam told her “this is the start of the rest of my life”, she said.

I told him the world is your oyster and I can’t wait to see what you’re going to do.”

However, Ms Terry said it was frustrating to see the number of other families who were still awaiting surgical appointments.

Even while Adam was in surgery she heard of other surgeries being cancelled. “It really affected me. These are little children.”

Ms Terry said that receiving apologies was fine, but she wanted to see action.

“Somebody needs to step up, to take responsibility, to bring leadership.”

Doctors needed resources, they needed more time in theatre, more nurses, she said.

The system is completely broken. It makes me very cross that we had to spend 12 months of our life fighting.”

Her son’s recovery was not just physical, she said. “I also have to work with his soul. He was so damaged, so broken.”

Adam was not going to get better immediately, it was going to take time “to get him back.”

Previously her son had said that his childhood was over, she said. Parents in her situation were at the mercy of lists.