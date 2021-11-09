Sex crimes and assaults up in Cork since lifting of restrictions

There has been an increase in the reporting of sex crimes, more assaults and more drug detections as Covid restrictions have eased and society in Cork has opened up.

A meeting of the Cork City & County Joint Policing Committee (JPC) heard a lot of these crimes have increased in the first 10 months of this year compared to the same period in 2020.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan said the number of reported rapes in the Cork City Garda Division had increased from 27 to 41 during the comparable periods, with non-aggravated sexual assaults up from 76 to 81.

In the Cork North Garda Division, sex assaults rose from 19 to 42 and in the Cork West Division reported rapes rose from eight to 18 and sexual assaults increased from 24 to 34.

Chief Supt Cadogan, who is in charge of the North and West Divisions, and Chief Supt Tom Myers, who is in charge of Cork City, said the increased reporting could be put down, in part, to each of the divisions now having Protective Services Units (PSU) whose personnel specialise in investigating such cases.

Chief Supt Cadogan urged people not to be shy about reporting cases, saying doing so will prevent more sexual abuse by the perpetrators.

He said there were a number of cases before the courts and more pending, primarily due to a backlog created by Covid-19.

Chief Supt Myers said the vast majority of cases in his division were 'historical'.

“Many are going back many years. We're encouraging people no matter how long ago it was to come forward,” he said.

He said he was not aware of any so-called syringe spiking in Cork, which could lead to rape, but if people have information about this, as has happened in other counties, they should alert gardaí.

Serious assaults causing harm went up in the Cork City Garda Division from 165 to 183. The Cork North Garda Division's figures were also up for these crimes, from 63 to 80, and minor assault cases rose from 257 to 297. The West Cork Garda Division figures for serious assaults increased from 150 to 162.

“Public order [incidents] are up as a result of a lot of our nighttime economy reopening.” Chief Supt Cadogan said.

Car accidents

Meanwhile, more cars coming back onto the roads has led to a larger number of accidents.

Material damage only accidents rose in Cork City from 1,974 to 2,160; from 840 to 933 in Cork North and by 645 to 725 in Cork West. Serious collisions increased in Cork North from 19 to 26 and in Cork West from 25 to 29.

Drug detections, especially for possession, are also up across the region.

The lack of gardaí on the beat was raised by councillors. They were told a new sergeant is about to be posted to Carrigaline, which was welcomed by local councillors.

Fine Gael councillor Anthony Barry wants personnel drafted into the growing town of Carrigaline, while Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O'Flynn requested more in Mitchelstown.

Chief Supt Cadogan said an extra garda would be assigned to Carrigtwohill and he would put in more civilian support staff at both stations to free up gardaí for outdoor duties.