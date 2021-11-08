Collins diaries donated to the State

The family of Michael Collins has donated his pocket diaries covering the years 1918 to 1922 to the State.

One of his grandnieces, Fidelma Collins, said it was an historic and emotional day for the family to be able to present the diaries to Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the grounds of Woodside, just outside Clonakilty, where Collins was born.

The diaries contain historical information, details of meetings, events, appointments, and other arrangements, often secret in nature, which have never been seen before.

They include details of Collins’ appointments with major historical figures, including Winston Churchill and David Lloyd George, particularly during his negotiation talks on the treaty in London.

But they also contain details on the people he met and who donated money as he travelled the country raising money for the national loan.

Collins passed the diaries to his oldest brother Johnny — Fidelma’s grandfather — who in turn passed them to his son, Liam — Fidelma’s uncle.

It was Liam’s children who yesterday handed them over to the State.

Treasure trove for historians

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described the diaries as a treasure trove for historians.

Fidelma Collins said: “When I was younger, Michael Collins wasn’t getting the recognition that he now gets.

We grew up with the diaries. My father [Sean, a former Fine Gael TD for West Cork], my grandfather listening to the stories, they were always very loyal to him, they wanted things to come to light, for him to get the recognition, so this is part of that process, this is the family giving back to the State.”

Another grandniece, Helen Collins, said the family was very anxious that Clonakilty would be involved in the presentation of the diaries.

“They have to go to the National Archives for preservation and conservation and digitalisation and for the academic study, but the National Archives has very kindly agreed that the diaries will be provided annually for viewing in Michael Collins House in Clonakilty,” she said.

The diaries are of major historical importance, particularly in the context of the centenary of Collins’ death in August 2022.

They provide important additional information relating to a key period of his life and that of the nation, spanning the War of Independence, the Treaty Negotiations, and the Civil War, up to his death in August 1922.

National Archives director Orlaith McBride confirmed the diaries would be on long-term loan to the National Archives, where they will undergo conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing and digitisation to enable public access to the diaries.

She said they would work with Cork County Council to provide local access to digitised copies of the diaries at the Michael Collins House in Clonakilty as well as an agreed return of the original diaries from August 2022 to mark the centenary of his death.

Mr Martin thanked the Collins family, and said the diaries would help tell the story of one of the most turbulent periods in our history through the political and personal day-to-day life of Collins.

There are many new discoveries that will be revealed through the diaries, which will now become part of the national collection at the National Archives,” he said.

“This will allow the public, scholars, and researchers learn much more about the events leading up to and following the foundation of the State.”

Decade of Centenaries

Arts minister Catherine Martin said the diaries were an important legacy for the State in the context of the Decade of Centenaries marking such a significant figure in the history of the State.

“My role as minister with responsibility for commemorating this complex period in our history is that it is remembered appropriately, meaningfully, and sensitively,” she said.

These diaries will offer the historical authenticity which is important for us all as we nurture a mutual and shared understanding of our past."

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney, who also attended the event, said as the centenary of Michael Collins’ death in August 2022 nears, there is a renewed and increased interest in him.

“These diaries provide a unique insight into an extraordinary life, and give details of events which have never before been made public,” he said.

“This is a significant donation to the State from the Collins family, and we thank them sincerely.

“The family have always been generous in sharing with the Irish people the cherished belongings, documents, and mementoes of their uncle and granduncle.”

Fidelma Collins said she believes Michael Collins would, in many respects, be proud of the nation economically, but that socially, he would feel that more could be done.

“But we certainly have progressed, and we have a lot of people that care a lot about what happens in our country,” she said.

And in the context of the current Brexit strain on Irish-British relations, she urged compromise on all sides.