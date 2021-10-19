Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on Monday, October 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
The Government will today unveil its decision on easing public health restrictions from this Friday.
The Tánaiste has said it is “incongruous” that blood is having to be imported from Britain when some groups here, such as men who have sex with men (MSM), face restrictions on donating.
Fianna Fáil has strayed so far from the progressive social and economic programme it was built on that it is little wonder a whole generation is failing to identify with the party, writesDeputy Political Editor, Elaine Loughlin.
Music promoters, venue owners, and artists have said the Government should continue with the use of Covid certs, but warned against cutting capacity, cancelling shows or reducing opening hours ahead of Cork’s Jazz Festival.
Leaving Certificate students should receive results no later than the end of June, so that they can make rational decisions about higher education within a reasonable time frame, according to the Irish Universities Association (IUA).
The number of vacancies in most parts of the economy and across all counties is higher than before the pandemic, meaning "good news" for jobseekers and a headache for employers, according to Jobs.ie.
Announcing his retirement from the UK House of Lords over the weekend, West Cork resident and Oscar-winning producer David Puttnam accused UK Government negotiators of displaying “pig ignorance” of Ireland during Brexit negotiations on the border.
The Scottish actor has no sympathy for his on-screen 'Succession' family, as they return to Sky Atlantic on Monday.
This morning will start wet and blustery with widespread and heavy outbreaks of rain accross the country, leading to some localised flooding.
The rain will gradually clear through the morning and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers for the afternoon and evening.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.