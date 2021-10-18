Morning Briefing: IrishExaminer.com's top stories on Monday, October 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

The works of Máire Mhac an tSaoi (pictured) and Brendan Kennelly and their contribution to Irish literature should not be forgotten, said a fellow poet paying tribute on Sunday.

Third of minority ethnic university staff subjected to racial discrimination on campus: More than one-third of minority ethnic third-level staff say they have been subjected to racial or ethnic discrimination on campus. >>READ MORE.

Vintners urge end of restrictions on pub trade this week: Vintners say it is now critically important that restrictions on trading are lifted this week, after it emerged that nearly 350 pubs have closed since the pandemic struck. >>READ MORE.

Rory Hearne: Why is Nama not being used to address housing emergency?: The failure to use land owned by Nama to resolve the housing crisis is a failure of government policy. >>READ MORE.

Cork and Limerick city centres among country's most littered areas: Litter is blighting cities to a level not seen in a decade, but the country's towns are seeing a general improvement, with Portlaoise now the cleanest. >>READ MORE.

Kerry poet pays tribute to memories of Máire Mhac an tSaoi and Brendan Kennelly: The works of Máire Mhac an tSaoi and Brendan Kennelly and their contribution to Irish literature should not be forgotten, said a fellow poet paying tribute on Sunday. >>READ MORE.

Facebook to hire 10,000 workers in EU to build ‘the metaverse’: Facebook has said it plans to hire 10,000 workers in the European Union over the next five years to work on a new computing platform. >>READ MORE.

British MPs to debate joint UK-Ireland 2030 World Cup bid after Uefa blow: The likely doomed UK-Ireland Fifa World Cup 2030 bid will be discussed with MPs in British Parliament as the Irish Examiner revealed Saturday that Uefa favours Spain-Portugal as its preferred option to go forward to a Fifa bidding vote in 2024. >>READ MORE.

Sex File: Her feedback is a bit too blunt for my liking: My new girlfriend is very honest and direct. I don't mind some straight talking, but after every time we have sex she gives a breakdown of what she particularly liked. It's all a bit much. >>READ MORE.

Celia Holman Lee: Menopause can be a difficult milestone for women to accept: The 70-year-old model and fashion stylist says she didn't discuss menopause when she was going through it because of the stigma. >>READ MORE.

WORTH YOUR TIME!

Here are the three stories which our readers have invested most time in so far today.

Hollywood power couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are continuing their Cork adventure with a tour of Blarney Castle Estate.

Oscar-winner hits out at Britain’s 'pig-ignorance towards Irish history': A West Cork resident and member of the UK House of Lords has hit out at Britain’s “pig-ignorance towards the fundamentals of Irish history”. >>READ MORE.

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara explore Blarney Castle Estate on weekend Cork adventure: Hollywood power couple Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara are continuing their Cork adventure with a tour of Blarney Castle Estate.>>READ MORE.

Skoda Enyaq iV review: The best all-electric so far and a great drive too: The new Skoda Enyaq iV has a truly workable range, is fantastically comfortable for driver and passengers alike, has a deep well of technology on offer, and is great to drive too.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

A cloudy start this morning with scattered patches of rain and drizzle, clearing to the east early on.

A cloudy start this morning with scattered patches of rain and drizzle, clearing to the east early on. It will be largely dry by late morning with just isolated patches of drizzle and mist.

Staying mostly cloudy but occasional bright spells will develop this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 17C to 19C in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.