Three rescued after fire breaks out in Dublin high-rise apartment building

Three people were rescued and residents were evacuated from a high-rise apartment building following a fire which was battled by eight units of Dublin Fire Brigade today.
Three people were rescued from the building by turntable ladder, and three more escorted to safety through the building, the fire brigade said.
Black smoke could be seen billowing from near the top of the apartment block at Belgard Square in Tallaght, and photographs issued by DFB show the balcony on fire in at least one apartment.
The blaze broke out during the early evening, and by 6.30pm was so severe the DFB had requested that the nearby Luas service be stopped to allow emergency services access the blaze.
Shortly before 7.30pm, a DFB spokesperson writing on social media said: “The high rise fire in #Tallaght is now under control. We've scaled back the number of units on scene.”
Some units remained at the apartment block, to “damping down hotspots”, they said.
Some residents were able to access safe parts of the building to retrieve their belongings, but it appeared the building remained off -limits for safety reasons late on Saturday night.