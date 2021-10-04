Restrictions reimposed at Cork nursing home after Covid outbreak

Visiting restrictions have been reimposed at a Cork nursing home following another outbreak of Covid-19. Picture: iStock

Mon, 04 Oct, 2021 - 20:30
Neil Michael

Visiting restrictions have been reimposed at a Cork nursing home following another outbreak of Covid-19.

Chief executive of St Luke's nursing home in Cork City Tony O'Brien said "a small number" of residents have been affected and a HSE team will arrive this week to give booster vaccine jabs.

St Luke's, which provides accommodation for up to 128 residents, is a purpose-built facility that has been in operation on Castle Road, Mahon, Blackrock, since 1994.

"Unfortunately and much to our dismay and disappointment we do have a small number of residents and staff who have tested positive for Covid-19 over the weekend," Mr O'Brien said. 

"We are communicating regularly with all and adhering to the guidance and co-expertise of our partners in public health, the community clinical support team and Hiqa.

"We have a dedicated multidisciplinary clinical team caring for all of our residents and their safety remains our utmost concern.

The Covid-19 booster vaccination team are due to arrive this coming Wednesday.

"We would like to thank our residents and their families for their patience and understanding and of course our dedicated staff for the wonderful care and attention they provide to our residents on a daily basis."

The nursing home was inspected in January by Hiqa when the centre was in the middle of what was described as "a substantial outbreak" of Covid-19.

A number of other residential care facilities have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks in Co Cork, however, and HSE staff have been drafted in to help.

A HSE spokesperson said: "We cannot comment on individual cases or outbreaks of Covid-19 in order to protect people’s privacy.

We can confirm we are dealing with a small number of outbreaks of Covid-19 in nursing homes and other residential facilities at this time.

"Right now, we are supporting a small number of residential facilities and nursing homes to ensure that the necessary supports are in place which may include some homes seeking additional staff from within their own cohort of staff, through agency and occasionally the HSE will support to manage these outbreaks."

Of the total of 1,154 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in nursing homes, 147 of the cases relate to 12 new Covid-19 outbreaks.

They were reported to the HSE's Health Protection Surveillance Centre by regional Departments of Public Health.

While no private nursing home in Cork has HSE staff redeployed currently, the HSE has in the past week deployed staff to at least three private nursing homes elsewhere in the country to "ensure continued safe care of residents."

Care advocacy group call on Government to speed up safeguarding reform

