More than 460 apartments now planned for Bessborough mother and baby home site

Details of a second large residential project on the former Bessborough mother and baby home estate in Cork have emerged, bringing to over 460 the number of apartments now proposed on the site.

The Irish Examiner reported on Monday that developers Estuary View Enterprises 2020 has embarked on consultation with An Bord Pleanála on its proposal to demolish agricultural sheds and structures, and build 184 apartments, a creche, and associated site works on land close to the former mother and baby home.

It wants the proposed residential development, earmarked for a site just north of Bessborough House, considered under the strategic housing development (SHD) process.

But it emerged last night that the same company has lodged a second pre-application consultation with the board in relation to a separate proposal to build 283 apartments, a creche, and associated site works on a site to the east of Bessborough House.

This site, north of land identified on historic maps as a ‘children's burial ground’ is flanked on the east by the Blackrock greenway.

It brings to 467 the total number of apartments proposed by the developer and now submitted to the board for its consideration under the SHD process.

The developer owns most of the rest of the former mother and baby home estate, to the south, west, and north-west of Bessborough House, and it is expected that the firm may come forward with further residential development proposals over the coming years.

It is understood that its long-term plans include proposals to provide parkland for the city.

A decision from the board on whether or not these two pre-application consultations qualify for consideration under the SHD process is due next January.

Earlier this year, An Bord Pleanála shot down another developer’s proposal for a large SHD project, in four apartment blocks, on a privately-owned landbank in the south east corner of the former Bessborough estate.

The board held an oral hearing into the larger element of MWB Two’s Gateway View project — 179 apartments in three blocks on a site overlapping the area marked on the historic maps as ‘childrens’ burial ground’.

Following the hearing, the board refused planning amid concerns about the possible location of a children’s burial ground on the development site.

It said it would be premature to grant planning before establishing the presence, and the extent of, any such burial site.

The board said having regard to the fifth interim report and the final report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes, and on the basis of the information submitted in the course of the application and oral hearing, it was not satisfied that the site was not previously used as and does not contain a children’s burial ground.

It said it considered that there were reasonable concerns in relation to the potential for a children’s burial ground within the site associated with the former use of the lands as a mother and baby home over the period 1922 to 1998.

“In this context, the board considers that it would be premature to grant permission for the proposed development prior to establishing whether there is a children’s burial ground located within the site and the extent of any such burial ground," it said.

“It also considers that it would be premature to grant permission given the implications of such for the satisfactory implementation of the development as proposed.”

A few weeks later, the board went on to uphold a city council decision to refuse planning for the fourth apartment block proposed in the Gateway View scheme.

There are no indications on any maps of unrecorded burials on the landbanks owned by Estuary View.