Cork couple reveal anguish after baby boy's organs incinerated without their knowledge

Warning: distressing content below

An investigation is underway at Cork University Maternity Hospital after it emerged the organs of 18 babies were incinerated abroad.

The incineration of organs and tissue from 18 babies were incinerated in Belgium across two days in late March and early April 2020 without the knowledge or consent of parents.

According to RTÉ, the incident came to light in May of last year when Cork couple Leona Bermingham and Glenn Callanan received a phonecall from the hospital regarding their late son, Lee.

The couple learned they were expecting twins in April 2019 but later learned there were complications with one of the babies.

The twins were delivered at 33 weeks, on 18 September 2019, by emergency c-section.

Baby Lee passed away hours later.

The bereaved parents were encouraged to agree to a post-mortem on their child.

Following the post-mortem, organs belonging to Lee had been retained. Leona and Glenn learned these had been incinerated when they received the call in May 2020.

It was six months before Cork University Maternity Hospital met with the couple.

At this meeting, they were told that it was Lee's brain that had been kept and later incinerated in Antwerp, Belgium.

An investigation is underway at Cork University Maternity Hospital after it emerged the organs of 18 babies were incinerated abroad. Picture: Larry Cummins

Speaking to Prime Time: RTÉ Investigates, Leona said: "My son's brain went into a bin, as if it was a piece of rubbish, you put rubbish in a bin, why would you put my beautiful son's brain into a bin?"

After learning what had happened with their baby son, documents released to Leona and Glenn revealed Lee was not the only baby involved.

In total, 18 babies had their organs and tissue sent to Belgium for incineration without the parents consent or knowledge.

The incineration took place over two days in late March and early April of 2020.

According to the report, internal hospital correspondence shows mortuary staff knew in the early months of 2020 that its burial plot at St Mary's Cemetery in Curraghkippane was full.

Although they were unable to secure appropriate burial space for the internment of organs, it was decided that cremation was not an option.

As a result, a number of baby organs lay in storage in the hospital morgue following post-mortem. Some of which were stored there for several months.

When Covid-19 arrived in Ireland, there was a need to free up space in the mortuary and so the decision was made to send the organs to be incinerated.

Rachael Liston, solicitor for Leona and Glenn, said the actions of the hospital had traumatised the couple.

"It is like a double trauma for the family, they have lost a baby in very sad circumstances and then to learn subsequently that their baby’s brain has been incinerated is so traumatic.

There’s a big difference between burying or cremating an organ and incinerating it with clinical waste which could include the likes of dressings or needles."

An incident report on the matter was sent to the Department of Health in May 2020.

RTÉ report that management did not rate the incident as serious but were concerned about the negative publicity that would arise should the situation become public knowledge.

However, senior medical staff at the Cork hospital disputed the comments and wrote to the HSE stating there was a significant risk of parental distress.

In a statement, the South/South West Hospital Group said it refuted any suggestion it was more concerned with adverse publicity.

The Group confirmed an investigation into the matter has been commissioned but is in the early stages.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: “The HSE will now confirm… that they are in compliance with the HSE’s Standards… for Post-mortem Examinations 2012.”

If you are struggling with the loss of a child, please reach out and speak to someone: