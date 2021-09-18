Lotto player falls one number short of winning €16.5m jackpot

A Lotto player fell just one number short of winning Saturday’s €16.5 million jackpot.

However, the player still managed to scoop an impressive €257,723 after matching five numbers plus the bonus.

There was no jackpot winner in the Lotto or Lotto Plus draws, but more than 160,000 players won prizes.

The numbers from Saturday’s draw were 9, 14, 22, 24, 37, 44 and the bonus was 45.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since June 9 and it will hit €17m on Wednesday.

With it rolling since the summer, it is now edging closer to reaching the current jackpot cap.

The jackpot is currently capped at €18.96m a figure which represents the record breaking Lotto win by the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in June 2008.

A National Lottery spokesperson explained: “Once the jackpot exceeds the cap, no more money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

“The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will be distributed to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

“If the jackpot is won at an amount higher than €18.96m, that amount will become the game’s new jackpot cap.”