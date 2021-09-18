Investigation launched after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Gardaí in Limerick have launched an investigation after a man was found in the Westfield Park area with serious injuries.
At approximately 10pm last night, Gardaí received reports of a man, who appeared to be injured, walking on the Ennis Road.
The man, who is aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.
A technical examination of the scene is currently underway.
Mayorstone Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.
Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.
Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.