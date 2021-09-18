Investigation launched after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Investigation launched after man found seriously injured in Limerick

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between 8pm and 10pm to contact them. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 14:41
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí in Limerick have launched an investigation after a man was found in the Westfield Park area with serious injuries.

At approximately 10pm last night, Gardaí received reports of a man, who appeared to be injured, walking on the Ennis Road.

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries before being taken to University Hospital Limerick.

A technical examination of the scene is currently underway.

Mayorstone Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between 8pm and 10pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Coveney to meet Defence Forces women ahead of independent review Coveney to meet Defence Forces women ahead of independent review
Coronavirus - Mon Jul 27, 2020 International travel rules to be relaxed in Northern Ireland from next month
'Hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in hospital as 1,456 new cases confirmed 'Hugely disproportionate' number of unvaccinated Covid patients in hospital as 1,456 new cases confirmed
A Glass of water on white background

Audit of treatment plants to take place after 52 people fall ill from unsafe water

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices