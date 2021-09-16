Springsteen set to play Cork and Dublin concerts 

Bruce Springsteen is expected to play Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh next year as part of the return of major concerts to Ireland.

Sources have said The Boss, who played in Cork in 2013 to sell-out crowds, will return to Leeside as part of a series of big concerts in Ireland next spring.

Springsteen has already said he'll be going out on tour with The E Street Band in 2022 and it's understood that talks between Aiken Promotions and Cork GAA officials could see him add Leeside to the Irish leg of his tour, which is expected to include two Dublin concerts.

An event licence is being sought for Croke Park for two dates next April while officials at Páirc Uí Chaoimh have also informed some local residents of plans for concerts in April.

Limits on the number of Croke Park gigs could prove a sticking point however for separate plans for Garth Brooks to play up to five concerts at GAA headquarters.

However, it's understood a two-day outdoor concert in April will not prevent Brooks from holding three concerts and possibly an additional two several months later at the same venue.

Dublin City Council received a licence application from Aiken Promotions to hold the outdoor Springsteen concerts on April 23 and 24.

The planning year, to allow for outdoor concerts being held, begins after April annually and the result of the licence application for the April concerts will not affect the three gigs being proposed by Brooks and Aiken Promotions, which are at an advanced stage with council officials and Croke Park management.

Under planning law, three concerts per year can be held at Croke Park. The mooted additional two concerts proposed by Brooks’ team would be subject to a fresh outdoor application, which council sources indicate will “be examined thoroughly and will take into consideration all vested interests”.

There are plans for Garth Brooks to play five concerts at Croke Park next year.

When questioned on whether the concert application was connected to Brooks’ planned gigs, a council spokesperson said: “The outdoor event licence application for April is a stand-alone application and is still under consideration by the council.

“A decision will be made in respect of this application in due course.

Dublin City Council had no comment in respect of speculation relating to any specific artist at Croke Park in 2022.

The council spokesperson declined to reveal what band or singer would be appearing, but added: “The artist details are commercially sensitive at this time.”

Former lord mayor and Independent councillor Christy Burke — who was involved in trying to broker a deal to end the last Brooks concert impasse with local resident representative groups, such as the Croke Park Residents Association, seven years ago —said he welcomed the proposed concerts.

“As long as the planning laws are in order and are updated, then, of course, I would like to see the concerts being held. All the parties involved, including the residents’ representatives, should be consulted ... and their needs considered.

There’s been so much darkness and loneliness due to the pandemic. This is a window of opportunity for so many, which bring so much to so many. A financial injection of this sort will support the service sectors involved, whether it is those running a mobile chipper, the man or woman selling water, or hotels and guest houses.

Under planning and development regulations, anyone can make a submission or observation in writing to the local authority in respect of an application within three weeks of receipt of the application by the local authority.

The council spokesperson added: “A submission or observation shall not be considered by the local authority unless it states the name of the person or organisation making the submission or observation, and indicates the residential or business address to which any correspondence relating to the application should be sent.”