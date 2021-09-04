Pandemic has 'considerable impact' on those at risk of suicide 

The pandemic has had a “considerable impact” on people at risk of suicide, including loneliness, domestic violence, financial problems and substance abuse, according to support groups.

The local groups also report concerns over access to mental health services, and other health services, as well as housing difficulties and lack of technology necessary to benefit from the switch to online services.

The findings are contacted in the 2020 annual report of the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP).

The report highlights an apparent significant fall in suicide death figures in the last two years, particularly in 2020 — reducing from 437 in 2018, to 421 in 2019 and to 340 last year.

However, it cautions that these are not only provisional figures, but that Covid-19 restrictions reduced the ability of coroner courts to hold inquests, impacting on suicide deaths registered.

In relation to the experience of local non-government organisations working in the suicide area, the report said: “During 2020, NOSP-funded NGOs reported a considerable impact of the pandemic, especially on how they delivered services and their ability to reach very vulnerable people in need of support, while adhering to public health advice and restrictions.”

It said that most face-to-face services – such as counselling and therapeutic interventions, training events, workshops and campaigns - stopped with a rapid transition to remote working and adapting services to phone or online.

“Many NGOs had to cancel or postpone public fundraising activities, and this caused some additional financial uncertainty in the sector,” the report said, adding that, for some, restructuring and changed working hours were required to meet changing needs and increased demands on services.

It said local groups reported a wide variety of issues arising from people who used their services, or made contact with them, during 2020, including:

health and safety concerns;

loneliness and isolation;

domestic violence at home;

unemployment and financial concerns;

work-related stress;

increased substance misuse;

concerns about lack of access to mental health services;

access to, or availability of, other health services;

accommodation difficulties;

lack of privacy or technological resources to access online services;

stress among students due to exam uncertainty;

anxiety about COVID-19 testing and results.

It said the NOSP worked with the groups to offer supports, including weekly or monthly calls.

Increased demand

“The NOSP provided some once-off additional funding to NGOs where possible, to add capacity to frontline services in response to increased or different demands for services," it said.

"This was made possible through a once-off allocation from the Department of Health to the NOSP.”

The report shows almost €590,000 was made available in a once-off allocation by the department “with a particular emphasis on pandemic-specific response or adaptation projects”.

It says the total NOSP budget has increased significantly over the last eight years, from €5.19m in 2012 to €13.8m in 2020. Of last year’s budget, €13.3m was spent.

The report says that, in the early stages of the pandemic, the HSE formed the 'Psychosocial Response Project Group' to address the impact of the psychological and social effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

It says the work was initiated by Anne O’Connor, the Chief Operations Officer as chair of the HSE’s Integrated National Operations Hub (INOH).

Priority groups identified as requiring particular attention included: People bereaved during the pandemic; healthcare workers and more vulnerable groups of the general population.

Commenting on the suicide figures, John Meehan HSE Assistant National Director, Mental Health, and head of NSOP said:

“While we can say with reasonable certainty, that rates of suicide in Ireland are not high when compared with EU counterparts, we know that every death by suicide is one too many —and we remain fully committed to further reducing suicide in Ireland.”

https://www.hse.ie/eng/services/list/4/mental-health-services/connecting-for-life/publications/nosp-annual-report-2020.pdf

Contacts:

Samaritans: 116 123;

Aware: 1800 80 48 48;

Pieta: 1800 247 247

HSE: yourmentalhealth.ie

Spunout: Spunout.ie