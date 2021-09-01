Minister for Finance admits he also deletes texts from ministerial colleagues 

The Minister for Finance has admitted he “sometimes” deletes texts from ministerial colleagues if he has “dealt with them quickly.”

Paschal Donohoe made the comments following an admission from Minister Simon Coveney that he had deleted text exchanges between himself and Katherine Zappone, and the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, which related to Ms Zappone’s controversial appointment as UN Special Envoy and her outdoor event at the Merrion Hotel.

During an Oireachtas briefing yesterday, Mr Coveney admitted that Ms Zappone had texted him to invite him to the event, despite his spokesperson previously stating that he had not received an invitation and only learned of the event following media reports.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne show, Minister Donohoe said while he keeps "most” messages he receives from ministerial colleagues, “sometimes I do delete texts if I've dealt with them quickly.”

The Minister was also questioned on the appropriateness and legality of a cabinet colleague leaking information about former Children’s Minister Zappone's appointment while the Cabinet meeting was still in session.

“That should not happen,” he said.

"I believe it is exceptionally important that Cabinet confidentiality is protected.

“I don't answer questions about what goes on in the Cabinet, and I am very careful about the answers I give in relation to it. But that is a matter for the Taoiseach and Tánaiste.

Mr Donohoe said those who have the "privilege" of being in the Cabinet should focus on the decisions being made at the table while they are in session.

“I couldn't be more unambiguous in my expectation that this shouldn't have taken place.”

Asked about whether there was a lack of “judgement” among Government members who attended the Merrion Hotel event, the Finance Minister quipped “an event happened here in RTÉ that RTÉ had to deal with and come out and answer for.”