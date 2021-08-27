Gardaí renew appeal for help in tracing missing Limerick teen 

Gardaí renew appeal for help in tracing missing Limerick teen 

Missing Limerick teenager, Michealah Quinlan. Picture: Gardaí

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 18:46
Nicole Glennon

Gardai are renewing their appeal for help in tracing a missing 15-year-old girl from Limerick.

Michealah Quinlan has been missing from the Ballyagran area of Limerick since Friday, August 20.

She is described as being 5’2 in height, of slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

It is unknown what Michealah was wearing when she went missing.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastlewest on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

