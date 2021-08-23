Coveney to discuss Zappone affair at Oireachtas committee 

Former children's minister Katherine Zappone would have been paid a per diem rate based on a civil service salary of up to €109,000 as a Government envoy, a high-level Oireachtas committee has been told.

She would have to work up to 30 days in her first six months, documents relating to the appointment reveal and up to 60 days in the first year.

In total, the job was set to be worth up to €15,000 a year to Ms Zappone had she not decided to eschew the offer.

Because of controversy over the manner of the appointment and a gathering she held in the Merrion Hotel, Ms Zappone bowed to pressure and declined to take up the role.

The Oireachtas Foreign Affairs committee, chaired by former justice minister Charlie Flanagan, will hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney next week on the matter.

Documents sent by Mr Coveney’s department to the committee, seen by the Irish Examiner, show the time required for the job was estimated at up to 30 days during the initial six months with a “per diem payable based on principal officer scale”.

As part of her duties, Ms Zappone would have been expected to embark on up to three visits within Ireland’s 'United Nations network' on behalf of the State in the first year.

There is considerable concern among some in Fine Gael over the committee hearing, following Mr Coveney’s previous public interviews on the matter in which he was “defensive” and “tetchy”.

Party TDs and senators are annoyed at the decision to appoint Ms Zappone, who played a direct part in the downfall of former taoiseach Enda Kenny in 2017.

Mr Coveney is set to be quizzed on how Ms Zappone came to be selected for the post, how the post itself came about and how the proposed remuneration package was arrived at.

Outlining the remit of the post, the documents say that the position of envoy for freedom of expression was intended to “enhance Ireland’s influence and reputation” and ensure that “Ireland’s voice be both loud and clear”.

Several Government minsters have accepted that “mistakes” were made during the process, most notably in Taoiseach Micheál Martin being “blindsided” by the appointment at Cabinet, as revealed by the Irish Examiner.