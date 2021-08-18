WHO expert says giving booster vaccines to protected people is ‘leaving others to die’

Current data does not indicate that Covid-19 booster shots are needed, the WHO said on Wednesday.

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 20:10
Caitlín Griffin

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reiterated its stance that current data does not indicate that Covid-19 booster shots are needed.

The body also said vulnerable people worldwide should be vaccinated before top-ups are offered to those already protected.

The comments came just before the U.S. government said it planned to make the booster shots widely available to all Americans starting on September 20 as infections from the Delta variant of the coronavirus rise. read more WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan, asked about the need for boosters to increase protection against the disease, told a Geneva news conference: "We believe clearly that the data today does not indicate that boosters are needed."

Further research was needed, she added.

WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward, referring to booster shots being administered in high-income countries, told reporters: "There is enough vaccine around the world, but it is not going to the right places in the right order."

Two doses should be given to the most vulnerable worldwide before boosters are administered to those fully-vaccinated, he said, adding: "We are a long, long way from that."

A World Health Organisation (WHO) Infectious Disease Epidemiologist has said giving booster vaccines to those who are already protected from the virus is “leaving others to die.” 

“National solutions will not solve global problems. Strong national leadership & global solidarity is needed,” Covid-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove tweeted.

“We are all interconnected & protecting only some countries leaves us all vulnerable.

It is not OK to give boosters to those already protected, leaving others to die.

- Additional reporting from Reuters

