Catherine Martin disappointed Cabinet shot down entertainment reopening plan

Arts minister Catherine Martin has told representatives of the live events sector of her “disappointment” that her plan to reopen the sector was not approved by the Cabinet Covid Sub-Committee.

At a virtual meeting with roughly 20 representatives from the sector, the minister was unable to supply the sought-after reopening date for live entertainment, nor to provide a detailed roadmap to that end.

A source at the meeting said that Ms Martin told the meeting’s attendees that she had written to the three Government parties’ leaders two weeks ago to express “her deep concern for the industry and unhappiness with (the) pace of reopening” and the “disparity” between how sports and music events have been treated.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin is 'disappointed' that her plan to reopen live entertainment was not approved. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The minister said she had presented a roadmap with dates for consideration to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on August 6 and had been “disappointed it wasn’t approved”, according to the source.

“She said that despite her best efforts and countless appeals on behalf of the sector she could not provide them with a reopening date today,” the source said.

“But she guaranteed them that they were pushing an open door with her and she would continue to seek the clarity they need.”

It’s understood that the minister has asked to be included on the Covid Committee for the next two meetings with a view to finalising the reopening roadmap.

The next update to Ireland’s reopening is not scheduled to be announced before September 1.

Sunil Sharpe, a DJ and representative of Give Us The Night, who attended the virtual meeting, said that while he hadn’t been expecting a definitive date from the meeting as “that isn’t the Government’s form”, nevertheless “we can’t just be given a date at the end of August and told that doors can reopen in a few days”.

“There are too many other considerations like licensing. We definitely need a window of time to prepare for returning," he said.

He spoke critically of the fact that Ms Martin isn’t on the Cabinet Covid Sub-Committee given the events industry is her remit and remains the only sector yet to reopen.

“Why isn’t she on it? She’s asked to be on it so why isn’t she when we’re the only ones not yet open?” he said.