Climate scientists reject farmers' claims on cattle methane emissions

Climate scientists have vehemently pushed back on claims from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) that methane emissions from cattle are not as harmful to the atmosphere as previously thought.

Maynooth University director of the ICARUS climate research centre, and the Irish coordinating lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Professor Peter Thorne, tweeted that such an interpretation was a "pretty atrocious selective view" on what the IPCC report said regarding methane.