Climate scientists reject farmers' claims on cattle methane emissions

The IFA claimed the IPCC report 'clearly confirms that biogenic methane from cattle should be accounted for differently', but this was criticised as 'selective reporting' by scientists. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 06:30
Pádraig Hoare

Climate scientists have vehemently pushed back on claims from the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) that methane emissions from cattle are not as harmful to the atmosphere as previously thought.

Maynooth University director of the ICARUS climate research centre, and the Irish coordinating lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Professor Peter Thorne, tweeted that such an interpretation was a "pretty atrocious selective view" on what the IPCC report said regarding methane.

"The IPCC report states that strong, rapid and sustained methane reductions are required ... Overall, the IPCC report is clear that rapid methane reductions are essential to keep us below 2C warming," he tweeted.

"They clearly, however, cannot be used as an excuse to dally on carbon dioxide emissions which absolutely must reach net zero. Selective reporting, however, helps nobody." 

Mr Thorne, who was backed up by a wide range of scientists, said it was not to "demonise in any way Irish farmers".

He added that "40 years of EU and national policy has encouraged intensification and farmers, have, naturally responded. It is the policy that needs to change first and foremost."

The IFA claimed the IPCC report "clearly confirms that biogenic methane from cattle should be accounted for differently as it only stays in the atmosphere for a relatively short period of time".

