'Short-termism' in politics undermining climate efforts, say Irish experts

Science is now absolutely unequivocal about the catastrophic consequences of the climate crisis but is only useful if it is acted upon, according to Irish experts.

Dr Tara Shine, internationally renowned climate scientist and director of Cork-based Change By Degrees, told the Irish Examiner that the 1C rise in temperatures had already proven deadly.

"Unfortunately, just showing people IPCC graphs doesn’t prompt people into action, we have to connect it to actually what people are seeing now — July heatwaves, August torrential rain, wildfires in Greece and Turkey, floods in Germany. Do we want this to be the future or do we want it to be safer and kinder and a more hospitable place for your children to grow up? Science is not a belief, it is a fact. We have a tiny window of opportunity, we caused the problem, and we are the only ones that can solve the problem," she said.

Trinity College Dublin associate professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering, Dr Brian Caulfield, said political short-termism had to be eradicated, and an all-party consensus free from political backbiting had to take centre stage when it came to transport.

Ireland needs a Sláintecare for transport, Mr Caulfield said, referring to the 10-year programme to transform Ireland's health and social care services.

"Ireland's 2030 target of 51% emissions reduction is just 8.5 years away. Big investment by the State is required in public transport such as a Luas for Cork, and then subsequent behaviour change by all of us is then required. We all know what needs to be done in transport. We need to reduce the number of trips we are making, shift to sustainable modes of transport, and improve the electrification and hydrogen to replace fossil fuels.

"The short-termism in the political cycle and the immediate cost model we have, on something like the Cork light-rail system, shows we cannot look at it in a 30-year lens, like we do in transport. If you look at the London Underground, it's been there for hundreds of years. You need to think about the benefits beyond the 30-year framework."

The Dublin Metro should have been running for a decade, with huge emissions that could have been saved on top of congestion, he said.

"We need a cross-party policy around transport, to get everyone on the same page. No political party wants to take the short-term hit that these projects involve. A masterplan is necessary to avoid that fallout."

Dr Paul Deane, a research fellow at the MaREI Centre for Marine and Renewable Energy at UCC, said while it may not seem obvious to Irish people of the impact of the increase in global temperatures, everything was related.

"It is clear that many of the global centres of energy, commodity, and food production that we rely on in Ireland are now more exposed to extreme weather and climate impacts. We have seen glimpses of this recently in supply chain interruptions due to Covid-19. This is a global challenge that goes beyond extreme weather and national and global leaders must act now to reduce emissions.”