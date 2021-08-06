Company behind Room to Improve ordered to pay €28k to dismissed editor 

The TV production company behind programmes including Room to Improve, Crimecall and First Dates Ireland has been ordered to pay €28,000 over the unfair dismissal of a former editor.

The Workplace Relations Commission has ruled that Coco Television Productions unfairly dismissed the unnamed editor over the manner in which he was selected for redundancy last year after the company claimed it was facing a difficult financial situation.

The man, who had worked almost six years at Coco TV on an annual salary of €37,500, was called to attend a meeting by a senior manager on February 28, 2020, while he was on holidays in the UK. At the meeting, he was told he was being made redundant with immediate effect as the company claimed it was in a very challenging position.

Wage bill

The editor said he was told the decision was not a reflection of his work but that the company’s wage bill was its biggest financial overhead.

He claimed nine people had been made redundant the previous month and staff had been informed at the time that no more were planned as their departure would alleviate the company’s financial difficulties.

When asked why his position was being made redundant, the man said executives told him it was “simply due to finances” and his wages were too high.

He told the WRC he was informed that details of salaries were confidential when he questioned why staff on even higher salaries were not being made redundant.

His offer to take a pay cut or be temporarily laid-off was not accepted.

Examinership

Coco Television Productions was placed into examinership by the High Court in May 2019 and the company was listed for winding-up earlier this year, while programmes like Room to Improve are now produced by Coco Content – a company established in 2017.

The examiner told the WRC he had consulted with Coco’s management so they could adequately prepare for the case.

In a written statement, Coco said its turnover had fallen by 75% and it had no funds to pay staff wages and while stressing the claimant's work was "outstanding", said he was selected for redundancy as his post was “no longer a critical job”.

The WRC said Coco had not provided any evidence to show the editor’s dismissal was “substantially and procedurally fair” or that he had been fairly selected for redundancy. It said the company had obligations to follow basic principles of employment legislation notwithstanding its financial difficulties.

WRC adjudicator John Harraghy said: “The absence of any evidence of discussions or a consultation process is remarkable.”

In addition to the unfair dismissal award of €28,000, he also ordered Coco to pay the man €1,442 over its failure to provide him with a contract of work as required by legislation.