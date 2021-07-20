Boris Johnson tells Taoiseach NI protocol 'causing significant disruption'

Boris Johnson has told Micheál Martin that the Northern Ireland protocol is "causing significant disruption".

During a phonecall between the two leaders today, the British Prime Minister laid out a number of issues his government has with the protocol which was agreed upon in the wake of the UK leaving the EU.

The Prime Minister said that the UK government would outline its approach on the Northern Ireland Protocol to the House of Commons tomorrow.

"The Prime Minister emphasised that the way the Protocol is currently operating is causing significant disruption for the people in Northern Ireland," a statement from Downing Street said.

"He made clear the UK government's commitment to protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in all its dimensions.

"He said the EU must show pragmatism and solutions needed to be found to address the serious challenges that have arisen with the Protocol."

The Taoiseach's office have yet to release a statement on the call, however, just last week, Micheál Martin said: "From the Irish perspective, our clear sense is flexibility and generosity of spirit has been shown by the commission.

"I think in discussions with the UK, the EU has demonstrated and said very clearly that the commission wants to be flexible. So where there's a will, there's a way and, in our view, the mechanisms are there to resolve any outstanding issues.

"We believe the mechanisms should be used by the UK Government, and indeed the EU."

The British statement added that the two leaders also discussed the so-called Troubles amnesty for all involved in violence in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

"The Prime Minister stressed that the current focus on criminal justice is not working for anyone and looked forward to further engagement with the Irish government, parties in Northern Ireland and others on the UK's proposals."