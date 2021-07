UK Labour leader expresses opposition to Troubles amnesty

The UK's Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged against an amnesty being offered over events in Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The UK and Irish governments recently announced “intensive engagement” to take place on legacy matters.

It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would ban all prosecutions for Troubles-era offences.

Mr Starmer urged the British Prime Minister to talk to victims.

“I don’t agree with it (an amnesty), I don’t think that it is the right plan and I think any discussion about legacy has to start here in Northern Ireland, sitting down with victims and those most affected, and I would urge the Prime Minister to take that approach rather than the one he is taking,” he told the PA news agency during a visit to Derry.

Mr Starmer has been undertaking two days of official engagements in Northern Ireland.

On Thursday he met a number of victims of the Troubles at the Wave Trauma Centre in north Belfast.

“It’s a very difficult issue (legacy). We spoke to people yesterday at Wave, I have spoken to many victims over the years, and on legacy we have to start with them and work through what they’re feeling now,” he said.

“Many of them expressed to me yesterday that the impact that it still has on them if they lost a loved one, on their families, their siblings, their children, and of course those that were injured.

“Any discussion about legacy has to start with them. Promises have been made, promises haven’t been kept, and I think that’s where the conversation has to start.

“We have to find a way forward but they very strongly feel that you can’t sit in London and draw a line, it has to start here, with them, conversations about how we move forward.”

Mr Starmer started his final day of engagements in Northern Ireland with a visit to Londonderry.

The Labour leader and shadow secretary of state Louise Haigh met with Sara Canning, the partner of journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed by dissidents in the city in 2019.

After walking across the peace bridge he was greeted by SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood before visiting the Guildhall.

Mr Starmer said it had been very special to meet Ms Canning and talk to her about her fight for justice for Ms McKee.