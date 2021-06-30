Hostile exchanges at Fianna Fáil meeting over 'incompetent' indoor dining announcement

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators have severely criticised the Government’s decision to delay indoor dining, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin coming under direct fire.

In what was described as a tense and sometimes hostile meeting, backbenchers vented their fury at what they saw was the “incompetent” manner in which the delay to indoor dining was announced.

Cork East TD James O’Connor said that as the Dáil's youngest TD, it is getting harder and harder to defend the Government and his party.

He hit out at Fianna Fáil’s failure to deal with the housing and Covid issues which he said are disproportionately affecting young people.

Mr O’Connor said he feels Fianna Fáil is “toxic” and irrelevant to young people because of such failures.

The TD said he is worried about vaccine hesitancy among young people and called on the Government to give €150 to each person born since 1996 to entice them to get vaccinated.

Sligo TD Marc MacSharry was scathing in his criticism of the events of this week, saying he was appalled by the level of incompetence shown.

He hit out at the lack of business experience on the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) or in Cabinet and called on Mr Martin to lead.

In his most direct attack, Mr MacSharry said he had no confidence in the Taoiseach’s ability to lead on the Covid crisis and “even less” in Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

According to sources, he said to Mr Martin directly: “If you cannot take the hard decisions, step aside and let others do the job”.

Senator Pat Casey said on Tuesday he accepted the Government does not understand or respect the hospitality industry.

He said the Taoiseach and the Cabinet took the easy option and kept pubs and restaurants closed.

He said: “I will lead the protest on the Dáil.”

Cork TD Aindrias Moynihan, in a rare contribution, hit out at the proposed vaccine certs, saying they are divisive and wrong.

He said it is clear “we are no longer in this together”.

Veteran Limerick TD Willie O’Dea told the meeting that the idea of such a cert is “anathema to me”.

He told the Taoiseach that if special legislation is required in the Dáil, it would be very difficult to get passed.

Senator Lisa Chambers said she cannot square the circle around younger people. "How is it fair that they can work but they can’t enjoy?" she said.

'Very worried' about Delta variant

Taoiseach Micheal Martin responded sharply by saying he takes issue with claims about his competency. “I know things about health,” he said.

“We have taken the right decisions since Christmas. That is how we got the numbers down. I am very worried about the Delta variant,” he told TDs.

He said the government decision is to have a plan by July 19. The key point, he said, is that the link between cases and hospitalisations is broken by the vaccine.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath said the Cabinet sub-committee was presented with a “stark picture on Monday night”.

"You have to take evidence damn seriously" he said.

Junior Health Minister Mary Butler gave what TDs described as a “passionate” defence of the Taoiseach and the decision to delay.

She said the Government was “hammered” over what happened in December when case numbers surged.

She said the presentation from the Chief Medical Officer was “sobering”.