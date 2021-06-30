Kerry restaurateur gets 500 cancellations in single day  

A restaurant owner received 500 cancellations in a single day following the Government's decision to keep indoor dining and drinking shut in July.

Restaurateur Paul Treyvaud has warned politicians that there will be "closure after closure" of businesses in the coming months and has called for a tax amnesty to help those in the hospitality sector stay afloat.

Mr Treyvaud said the Government announcement to delay the reopening of indoor hospitality until at least July 19 was "like a dagger to the heart".

We cannot allow 200,000 people in hospitality to sink. It feels like we literally have a knee on our neck at the moment.”

The owner of Treyvaud’s Restaurant in Killarney told the Oireachtas Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media that it will be almost impossible for businesses to implement a vaccination green pass system as has been suggested.

Who am I to ask someone at the front door of my restaurant if they are vaccinated? I may as well ask them what colour underpants they are wearing. It’s none of my business.”

He told politicians he had processed 500 cancellations on Wednesday of bookings that had been made for July and the first two weeks in August.

"To say that it's utter carnage is an understatement," he said.

Arts and theatre

Meanwhile, those involved in the arts and theatre called for a clear reopening plan and say the sector will continue to struggle well into next year.

The committee heard two in every five artists saw their income decline by more than 50% last year and the situation has yet to improve for many this year.

Robert Donnelly of the Association of Irish Musical Societies said 170 productions had been cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

He said the sector must be given a clear roadmap as groups need 12 weeks' rehearsal time ahead of any show and it can cost between €30,000 and €50,000 to stage a production.

"We would need up to 80% capacity in our theatres and venues around the country to even break even. So, we need a roadmap, guidelines and help," Mr Donnelly told the Oireachtas Committee.

He said musical societies hope to stage productions from January of next year, but clarity is required from the Government on this.