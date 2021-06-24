Clare gardaí seize €51k worth of cannabis plants in Kilrush

Gardaí in West Clare have seized €51,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Kilrush following two separate investigations.
No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry.

Thu, 24 Jun, 2021 - 12:11
Greg Murphy

During a search of a house at around 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí discovered 60 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated worth of €48,000.

During a search of a house at around 8pm on Tuesday, gardaí discovered 60 suspected cannabis plants with an estimated worth of €48,000.

In an unrelated search in Kilrush on the same evening, a further €3,000 worth of suspect cannabis plants were discovered.

No arrests have been made, but gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry as part of an ongoing operation targeting the cultivation of drugs in West Clare.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

