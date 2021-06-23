Communion and Confirmation ceremonies in Mid-West may be deferred due to Covid

Department of Public Health Mid-West recommends deferral until September
The Department of Public Health Mid-West has said that 'indoor gatherings and celebrations traditionally associated with Communions and Confirmations are considered high-risk settings for those who are unvaccinated'.

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 17:59
Ryan O’Rourke

Health officials in the Mid-West have recommended that First Holy Communion and Confirmation ceremonies be deferred due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the region.

The Department of Public Health Mid-West confirmed that it has issued recommendations to diocesan offices, with the view that these ceremonies should be deferred until September.

A spokesperson for the department said that its recommendation is due to a number of factors, including the current high rate of Covid-19 infection in the Mid-West region and that by September most of those eligible should be fully vaccinated against Covid.

'High-risk settings'

“While we are confident that churches and places of worship have been generally safe environments within the parameters of public health guidelines, indoor gatherings and celebrations traditionally associated with Communions and Confirmations are considered high-risk settings for those who are unvaccinated,” said the spokesperson.

While the incidence rate of the Delta variant remains low in the Mid-West region, with fewer than 10 cases, the department has expressed its concerns about ceremonies going ahead during the summer months.

“Public Health Mid-West continues to work with experts nationwide in monitoring the situation surrounding variants of concern [VOC], particularly the emerging Delta variant," said a spokesperson.

“While the incidence of this variant remains low in the Mid-West region, we are concerned about the concerning increase in transmission of the Delta variant nationwide.

“We urge everyone to register for a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible to do so. 

"It is important that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated in order to offer you best protections against variants, including the Delta variant.” 

'Dark cloud' of Delta variant hangs over reopening plans with 348 Covid cases reported

