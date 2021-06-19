Tributes paid to Detective Garda Colm Horkan on first  anniversary of his death

Tributes have been paid to slain Detective Garda Colm Horkan on the first anniversary of his death.

Mr Horkan, 49, had been a member of An Garda Síochána for 24 years. He was shot dead on June 17, 2020 while responding to an incident in Roscommon.

One of seven children, Colm Horkan was known and admired in both Roscommon, where he spent much of his career, and Mayo, where he grew up.

In a statement, Mr Horkan's family said he "would leave a lasting impression in any room or place."

"He attended every party and function that was being held, always dressed impeccably, and had a word for everyone in a quiet unassuming way," the family said.

"For the many people who knew Colm and those of you who didn’t, his infectious smile would brighten up any occasion."

The family said Colm loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community.

"He was kind, thoughtful, and a selflessly loyal gentleman to all he encountered both on a personal and professional level."

They said Colm was "one of a kind," and that his life "was ended before his time."

"Sadly, we never got the opportunity to say goodbye and to tell him how much we dearly loved him.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: "Colm was the epitome of what all of us in An Garda Síochána should aspire to be – professional, hard-working, supportive, community-focused, and brave.

"Colm will never be forgotten."

The late Detective Garda Colm Horkan.

Former Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said Detective Horkan would be in his thoughts this week.

"Family, loved one and colleagues in An Garda Síochána in our thoughts and on our minds today on the first anniversary of the tragic death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan in Castlerea," Mr Flanagan said.

“May he rest in everlasting peace.”

A passionate sports fan, Colm played Under-21 football for Mayo and was also part of the Charlestown team which won Mayo and Connacht senior club titles in 2001.

Mr Horkan was involved in charity work throughout his life, helping to raise funds for local GAA clubs, mental health charities and the Mater Foundation.

Det Gda Horkan was skilled on June 17 of last year while responding to an incident on the main street of Castlerea, Roscommon.

He had transferred to Castlerea from Ballaghaderreen only a few weeks before his death.

A 44-year-old man accused of murdering Colm Horkan in a shooting in Roscommon last June will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin in June next year.

Colm Horkan was the 89th and most recent member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty since the establishment of the force in 1922.