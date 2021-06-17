Gardaí seek witnesses after petrol bomb attack on Cork home

Gardaí in Cork have appealed for witnesses after a suspected petrol bomb attack on a house on the city’s northside last night.

The incident occured at a house in the Comeragh Park area of the Glen at around 9pm.

Gardaí said a window at the front of the house was smashed and what is believed to have been a petrol bomb was then thrown at the house, hitting the front wall.

Emergency services were alerted and gardaí and a unit of the fire brigade rushed to the scene but the issue was dealt with quickly.

“The fire caused minimal damage and no injuries were reported to gardaí,” a spokesman said.

“No arrests have been made and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.”

Large gangs

There were also reports of large gangs of youths loitering in the nearby Lagan Grove and Annalee Grove areas of Mayfield during the evening.

An ESB meter box was set alight in the area and again the fire service was called to deal with the incident.

Investigations are underway to see if the incidents are connected.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Tipperary have arrested a man in relation to seven incidents of criminal damage, arson and theft in Clonmel last night.

Between 11pm and midnight, two cars were set on fire, two cars were damaged, and three cars were broken into in the O’Connell Court, The Old Waterford Road and the Friary car park areas.

A man, aged in his 20s, was later arrested in connection with these incidents and he is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to any of these incidents, or to anyone who may have been subject to similar crimes during the course of the night to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.