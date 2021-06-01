Juvenile arrested over ‘money mule’ offences in Cork

The youth was arrested in Fermoy as part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering
Tue, 01 Jun, 2021 - 14:49

The youth was arrested in Fermoy as part of an ongoing investigation into possible money laundering.

Gardaí said in a statement: “It is alleged that the juvenile allowed their bank account be used for fraudulent means where an invoice re-direct fraud had occurred and over €12,000 was transferred to this youth's account.” 

The youth was arrested on May 30 and was detained at a garda station in West Cork under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

They were later released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

